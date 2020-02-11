Trae Young 'hurt' After Not Being Picked In Preliminary Team USA Olympic Basketball Roster

On Monday night (Tuesday morning IST), the US Basketball team announced 44 finalists who will be included in selecting the USA Olympic basketball team roster. NBA stars like LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Paul George are included on the USA Olympic basketball team roster. However, Atlanta Hawks star rookie Trae Young did not make the list of 44 finalists.

USA Olympic basketball team roster: Atlanta Hawks Trae Young is 'hurt' for not being included on the Preliminary Team USA Olympic Roster

According to NBA reports, Trae Young was unhappy about not being included. He said that he would be lying if he said he was not hurt and he obviously wanted to play for the team. However, Trae Young still posted a congratulatory tweet for everyone on the list and who will make it to the final 12. The list of final 12 players will be revealed in June, before the NBA playoffs. The US are three-time defending Olympic gold medalists.

Congrats to these 44 Players, and to the 12 that make the Roster....🇺🇸 https://t.co/rMvEDK6FV6 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 10, 2020

USA Olympic basketball team roster

We Have Something To Prove



44 athletes, including 16 Olympians, are #USABMNT finalists for the @Tokyo2020 Olympic Games



»» https://t.co/fB5Z7pYQ4p pic.twitter.com/RJB1k0Mt83 — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) February 10, 2020

NBA 2019-20: Trae Young stats

Trae Young is currently averaging at 29.7 points per game and is the NBA’s fourth-best scorer. James Harden, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard are ahead on Young. Both Harden and Lillard are selected on the USA Olympic basketball team preliminary roster, while Giannis is Greek. Recently, Young joined Kevin Durant and LeBron James as the only players in NBA to scored ten 40-point games before turning 22. Trae Young won Hawks the game by scoring 48 points and 13 assists while shooting 44.3% from the field. The Hawks defeated the Knicks 140-135.

