Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Union Budget
India News
Entertainment News
Sports News
Initiatives
The Debate
World News
Technology News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections

Trae Young Stops Mid-interview To Sign Hawks Fans' Jersey With 'Ice Trae' Placard

Basketball News

Trae Young was once again the man of the hour during the Hawks vs Timberwolves match-up on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) as the Hawks came out on top.

Written By Colin DCunha | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trae Young

The Atlanta Hawks romped to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Trae Young dropped a game-high 38 points during the Hawks vs Timberwolves match-up, leading the Hawks to their 14th victory in the NBA this season. With another trademark Trae Young performance on the night, fans at the Target Center stood witness to the Atlanta Hawks star dropping another performance that more than justified his NBA All-Star 2020 selection. While Trae Young treated Hawks fans to delight on the night, one particular young fan was left extremely pleased with Trae Young's gesture after the game. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star 2020: LeBron James, Giannis Headline West And East Rosters; Starters Revealed

Hawks vs Timberwolves: Trae Young stops mid-interview to sign young Hawks fan's placard

With 38 points, four rebounds and 11 assists against the Timberwolves, Trae Young was the man of the hour in the 127-120 win. Naturally, all post-match interviews were directed towards Trae Young. As the interviewer proceeded to ask Trae Young how it felt to drop another game-high display, the interview was interrupted by a young fan holding a green placard. 'Ice Trae' read the young fan's placard, as he made his way towards Trae Young for an autograph. The Atlanta Hawks star graciously stopped mid-interview to sign the fan's placard. "Let me get my young fan a sign over here", Trae Young was heard saying, mid-interview. 

Also Read | NBA All-Star Snubs: Devin Booker & Bradley Beal Snubbed, Trae Young, Lou Baffled By Picks

NBA All-Star 2020: Trae Young to participate in 3-point contest

Earlier this week, the NBA announced the participants for the 3-point contest. Defending champion Joe Harris will be one of the participants alongside Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Trae Young. This will be Trae Young's first appearance at the All-Star weekend. 

Also Read | Jayson Tatum Celebrates NBA All-Star 2020 Selection With Son Deuce After Celtics Win

Also Read | NBA Reveals Official Participants For Dunk Contest, Skills Challenge And 3-point Contest

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
GOVT DONATES RS 1 IN CASH TO AYODHYA TRUST TO BEGIN ITS WORK
TEJASVI SURYA ON ANTI-CAA PROTESTER
SANJAY SINGH EVADES DIRECT ANSWER
PM MODI HITS BACK AT RAHUL GANDHI
MERCEDES-BENZ LAUNCHES GLA SUV
SC TO HEAR MHA'S PLEA ON NIRBHAYA