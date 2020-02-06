Trae Young Stops Mid-interview To Sign Hawks Fans' Jersey With 'Ice Trae' Placard

The Atlanta Hawks romped to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). Trae Young dropped a game-high 38 points during the Hawks vs Timberwolves match-up, leading the Hawks to their 14th victory in the NBA this season. With another trademark Trae Young performance on the night, fans at the Target Center stood witness to the Atlanta Hawks star dropping another performance that more than justified his NBA All-Star 2020 selection. While Trae Young treated Hawks fans to delight on the night, one particular young fan was left extremely pleased with Trae Young's gesture after the game.

Hawks vs Timberwolves: Trae Young stops mid-interview to sign young Hawks fan's placard

With 38 points, four rebounds and 11 assists against the Timberwolves, Trae Young was the man of the hour in the 127-120 win. Naturally, all post-match interviews were directed towards Trae Young. As the interviewer proceeded to ask Trae Young how it felt to drop another game-high display, the interview was interrupted by a young fan holding a green placard. 'Ice Trae' read the young fan's placard, as he made his way towards Trae Young for an autograph. The Atlanta Hawks star graciously stopped mid-interview to sign the fan's placard. "Let me get my young fan a sign over here", Trae Young was heard saying, mid-interview.

A moment he will never forget! 🙌 https://t.co/xA5Ftygo0D — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 6, 2020

NBA All-Star 2020: Trae Young to participate in 3-point contest

Earlier this week, the NBA announced the participants for the 3-point contest. Defending champion Joe Harris will be one of the participants alongside Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard and Trae Young. This will be Trae Young's first appearance at the All-Star weekend.

