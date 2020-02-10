Trae Young Surpasses Michael Jordan After Dropping 48-point Double-double Vs Knicks

Trae Young scored 48 points during the Knicks vs Hawks game and led the Hawks to a double-overtime victory against the New York Knicks. The 21-year-old rookie surpassed Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas by scoring ten 40-point games before turning 22. LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the other two players do so.

Trae Young is the first rookie with 45 pts, 10 ast since Michael Jordan. Wow. — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) March 2, 2019

According to NBA stats, Trae Young now has most 45-point and 10 assist games in NBA history before turning 22, surpassing Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan. The first-time All-Star also hit 100% from the free-throw range and made six three-pointers. He also has the third most 40-point games in his first two NBA seasons. Trae Young also became the second player in NBA history to average over 30 points and 15 assists per game over the span of 5 games during the 76ers vs Hawks game. Nate Archibald was the first player to do so in 1972.

Knicks vs Hawks highlights: Trae Young's 48 points help Hawks beat Knicks

The Knicks vs Hawks game went into double-overtime, which Trae Young sealed with a clutch three-pointer right in front of the Knicks bench. Young finished the game with a double-double of 48 points and 13 assists while shooting 43.3% from the ground. John Collins added 32 points as the Hawks secured a 140-135 victory against the Knicks. Julius Randle scored 35 points and 18 rebounds for the Knicks while Reggie Bullock scored 21 points. The Knicks led by eight points during the first overtime but the Hawks made a comeback by the second.

