Trae Young Opens Up About Meeting Late Kobe Bryant And Becoming Gigi's Favourite Player

Kobe Bryant and Gianna's untimely death in January shocked the NBA world. Support poured in from the community, including Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who was Gigi Bryant's favourite NBA player. Trae Young recently appeared on the show All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Monday (Tuesday IST), where he discussed Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant's death and how he got to know the two of them.

Gigi Bryant favour NBA player: Trae Young reveals how he met her

Kobe Bryant had revealed that he had gotten back into NBA due to his daughter Gigi Bryant, and the both of them attended three games during the NBA 2019-20 season, two of which featured Trae Young. He met Gigi during one of the games, which he revealed in his post after their deaths. While on the podcast, Trae Young revealed that he had gotten to know both of them more this year.

Gigi was working with his trainer, Alex Bazzell, which is who Kobe Bryant got connected with. He added that Gigi loved watching him play. Trae Young also revealed that he got to talk to Bryant quite regularly and the Los Angeles Lakers legend gave him a 'lot of advice'. Kobe Bryant attended one of two of his games – one in Los Angeles and one in Brooklyn.

Trae Young further added that it was more heartbreaking for him since he was Gigi's favourite player to watch and feels blessed that he got to meet the two of them.

...This S*** can’t be real... this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year... 2 of them were mine... She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭



Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

