Trae Young Breaks Into Tears In Aftermath Of Kobe Bryant & Gianna's Shocking Death: WATCH

Shockwaves were sent through the NBA world this past weekend with disturbing news coming out of Los Angeles. Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others. Kobe Bryant was heading to his academy outside the city to take his 13-year-old daughter Gianna to play in a basketball game. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young was one of the countless NBA players who paid tribute to the fallen Lakers legend.

Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Trae Young breaks into tears after pre-game warmups

The city of Los Angeles and the NBA world was shaken to its core on Sunday with the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. A number of sports personalities across the globe took to social media to vent their sorrows on the death of the Lakers legend. Trae Young took to the court at the Phillips Arena ahead of the game against the Washington Wizards. The Atlanta Hawks guard burst into tears after the pre-game warmups. Trae Young had to be consoled by his mother as he was pictured wiping his tears after the warmups.

The @ATLHawks opened tonight's game with an 8-second backcourt violation and the @WashWizards took a 24-second shot clock violation to honor the two numbers Kobe Bryant wore during his NBA career. pic.twitter.com/aaiEz1Y0Yf — FOX Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnFSSE) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant death: Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks and Washington Wizards pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

Trae Young took the court with a No. 8 on his back, in honour of Kobe Bryant. The Atlanta Hawks guard wears the No. 11 jersey for the Hawks and put his usual jersey back on following the tribute. He also held on to the ball for an 8-second violation for the tribute. The Washington Wizards then endured a 24-second violation of Kobe Bryant, who wore both numbers during his 20-year career with the Lakers.

Kobe Bryant death: Sports personalities the world over pay tribute to Lakers legend

Apart from Trae Young, a number of stars took to Twitter to voice their shock at the news of Kobe Bryant’s death. The likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Michael Jordan and a host of personalities sent out heartfelt condolences to Kobe Bryant’s family. The Lakers legend will always be remembered as one of the most dominant forces on the court and an inspiration to a whole generation of players who are currently plying their trade in the NBA.

...This S*** can’t be real... this the first moment I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year... 2 of them were mine... She told me I was her favorite player to watch🙏🏽 I can’t believe this😢😭



Rest Easy Gigi❤️ pic.twitter.com/IfDrE9Gjlv — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant daughter was a fan of Trae Young

The 'Kobe Bryant helicopter crash' story was the main focus of the news coming out of LA. The Lakers legend was on his way to take his daughter Gianna Bryant to a basketball game outside the city. Trae Young later posted images of his meeting with Kobe Bryant's daughter on Twitter. "I was able to meet Gianna Maria, she’s been to only 3 games this year... 2 of them were mine... She told me I was her favourite player to watch I can’t believe this.", read his caption.