Trae Young Breaches 50-point Mark For The First Time To Sink Miami Heat

Basketball News

Trae Young was at his usual best as he breached the 50-point mark against Miami Heat. Hawks beat Miami 129-124 to win their 16th game of the season. Read on.

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
Trae Young

Trae Young was at his usual best as he breached the 50-point mark against Miami Heat, helping Atlanta Hawks register an impressive 129-124 win over their Eastern Conference rivals. One of the leading contenders for the NBA Most Improved Player award, Young scored a career-high 50 points and also registered two rebounds and eight assists against Heat. 

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Issues Incredible Response After Trae Young's Premature Declaration

Heat vs Hawks highlights: Trae Young masterclass

Also Read | Trae Young Gestures 'it's Over' To Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler, Ends Up Losing Bizarrely In Overtime

Heat vs Hawks highlights: Trae Young leads career-high performance steals show

Trae Young has come leaps and bounds this season after consistently impressing with his performances. Despite trailing by seven points at the end of Q3, Hawks rallied well to win the final quarter 39-27, leading to their eventual win. Miami failed to see the game out after leading 124-119 with just seconds left on the clock. Cam Reddish and De'Andre Hunter chipped in with Young to snatch the victory of the Hawks. Kevin Huerter and Hunter scored 17 points each. Young was notably impressive and made 18 of 19 free throws and eight of 15 three-pointers against Miami Heat.

Also Read | Andre Iguodala Receives Warm Welcome By Warriors At Chase Center, Calls It 'home': WATCH

Trae Young drops a four-pointer vs Heat

Heat star Bam Adebayo had an impressive game as he dropped 28 points a season-high 19 rebounds for Miami. Adebayo also added seven assists. Jimmy Butler had a decent outing scoring 17 points and adding eight rebounds and nine assists. NBA veteran Andre Iguodala came off the bench to score eight points and add five rebounds in 23 minutes of play.

Heat vs Hawks highlights: Trae Young speaks after MOTM display

 

NBA east rankings and upcoming games

Miami Heat poor run continues after the Florida-based side lost five of their last six games. Heat are now fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 35-20 (win-loss) record. They will be facing strugglers Cleveland Cavaliers next on Saturday night (Sunday IST). Meanwhile, Atlanta Hawks remain 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 16-41 (win-loss) record. Hawks will be facing Luka Doncic led-Dallas Mavericks next.

Also Read | Trae Young Scores 50 Points To Lead Hawks Past Jimmy Butler and Heat 129-124

Published:
