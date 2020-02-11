Andre Iguodala Receives Warm Welcome By Warriors At Chase Center, Calls It 'home': WATCH

Andre Iguodala played against his former side Golden State Warriors for the first time since 2013 on Monday night (Tuesday morning IST). Iguodala, who was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies by the Warriors to free cap space, was traded to Miami Heat before the NBA trade deadline. This was Andre Iguodala’s second game of the NBA 2019-20 season.

Iguodala Warriors tribute: Andre Iguodala receives a warm welcome by Warriors at Chase Center, calls it 'home'

“Feels like home.”



Klay & all of #DubNation are always glad to see you, @andre. pic.twitter.com/DnEYrqn5q3 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 11, 2020

Iguodala Warriors tribute: Klay Thompson thanks Andre Iguodala

Klay Thompson and the Warriors welcomed Andre Iguodala back to the Chase Center in some style. Klay Thompson introduced the veteran, saying that it is a special night for Dub Nation, as one of the best Warriors in the history of the organisation has returned. He then thanked Andre Iguodala for guiding the team and said that the Warriors will forever be indebted to him. Klay Thompson also added that he cannot wait to see Iguodala’s jersey to be retired.

In return, an emotional Andre Iguodala thanked the audience for their support. Moreover, he was grateful for Warriors fans' loyalty, and wished everyone the best for next season, when the full roster will be playing. Draymond Green, who has been injured, was also back for his first game after some time. The crowd gave Iguodala a standing ovation as he ended his speech.

Iguodala Warriors tribute: Steve Kerr and Draymond Green on Iguodala's time with the Warriors

While talking to interviewers, Draymond Green had joked about fouling Andre Iguodala and was not afraid of being ejected. He also stated that they would talk about that memory for the rest of their lives. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr was also happy about Iguodala returning, who thinks Andre Iguodala is one of the smartest basketball players out there.

Andre Iguodala, who was vocal about not playing for the Grizzlies, was traded to the Heat. He had even stated that he was willing to sit out the entire season if he was not traded. He played his first game for the season against Portland Trail Blazers, where he scored 3 points and 6 rebounds. This was also Andrew Wiggins’ second game with the Warriors with Draymond Green playing with him. Wiggins scored 24 points during his debut with the Warriors against the Lakers.

NBA 2019-20: Miami Heat vs Warriors highlights

The Heat won the Heat vs Warriors game with a 113-101 margin. Jimmy Butler and Jae Crowder scored 21 points for the Heat, while Duncan Robinson added 17 points. Damion Lee scored 26 points for the Warriors while Andrew Wiggins added 18 points. Andre Iguodala scored 2 points and 5 rebounds for his second game with the Heat.