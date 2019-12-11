Trae Young Gestures 'its Over' To Miami Heat Crowd, Ends Up Losing Bizarrely In Overtime

It looked like Trae Young had helped Atlanta Hawks to win over Miami Heat in regulation time, but the script was about to change as the Heat bounced back in the final minute of regulation time to tie the game and force the game to overtime. Heat then completely outplayed the Hawks scoring the first 16 points of the overtime to win the match 135-121.

The Heat will now host the Los Angeles Lakers, who share the NBA's best record alongside the Milwaukee Bucks and then their next game will be with Orlando Magic. Atlanta next game will be against Chicago Bulls.

NBA: Trae Young shut down by Miami Heat

With just under a minute left on the clock, the Hawks had a 117-111 advantage over Heat after Trae Young set up Alex Len for a dunk which handed Hawks a six-point lead. Trae Young was convinced that Hawks had already pocketed the game and yelled ‘it’s over’ with just 59.9 seconds left on the clock. The lead though did not last long as Heat mounted a comeback with time left on the clock.

NBA: Jimmy Butler takes Hawks vs Heat game into overtime

The six-point lead did not last long as Butler and Robinson took matters in their hands. They hit three-pointers to tie the game at 117 with 29.8 seconds remaining and then forcing the game to overtime. The overtime belonged to Robinson, Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr., who helped Miami Heat to score the first 16 points in overtime and then snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

NBA: Hawks vs Heat

Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo both posted triple-doubles for the Heat. Duncan Robinson hit 10 three-pointers scoring 34 points. Kendrick Nunn led all scorers with 36 (14-of-26 shooting), and Adebayo chipped in with 30-points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists. De'Andre Hunter scored a career-high 28 points to lead the Hawks and Trae Young added 21 points and nine assists.

