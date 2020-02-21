Trae Young Roasts Jimmy Butler After Dropping 50 Points On Miami Heat

The last time Atlanta Hawks met Miami Heat, Hawks star Trae Young was left red-faced after his side blew a 6-point advantage to lose to Jimmy Butler and co. in overtime. Young prematurely gestured 'it is over' to the fans at that game, before the embarrassing collapse. Butler even took to Instagram to document Young's gesture, taking a dig at the Hawks star.

Also Read | Trae Young Scores 50 Points To Lead Hawks Past Jimmy Butler and Heat 129-124

Jimmy Butler's dig after Trae Young and Hawks collapse

Trae Young roasts Butler after stunning show

However, on Thursday night (Friday IST), the 21-year-old made sure there was no repeating history by bringing his A-game to the Philips Arena. Trae Young dropped a career-high 50 points against Heat, leaving Jimmy Butler and others scrambling for points. As soon as the game ended, the diminutive guard made sure he reminded Jimmy Butler of the score by jumping to social media with an equally cheeky dig.

Also Read | Trae Young Gestures 'it's Over' To Miami Heat and Jimmy Butler, Ends Up Losing Bizarrely In Overtime

Trae Young Twitter post to roast Jimmy Butler

...and FYI @JimmyButler was right, I can see the future... I saw tonight happening awhile ago🤷🏽‍♂️ #AndIDontEvenLikeTwitterBeefsBuuut — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) February 21, 2020

Heat vs Hawks highlights

Trae Young career-high points and MOTM display

Trae Young added a further eight assists and two rebounds to help Hawks post an impressive 129-124 win over Heat. Young's masterclass helped Hawks register their 16th win of the season. They are currently 14th in the Eastern Conference with further 41 losses.

With another stellar performance in the bag, Trae Young moves to an impressive 30.1 points and 9.2 assists per game. One of the favourites for the NBA Most Improved Player award, Young will be hoping to continue to his form to steer Hawks further ahead in the Eastern Conference. Hawks will be facing Luka Doncic led-Dallas Mavericks next on Saturday night (Sunday IST).

Also Read | Jimmy Butler Issues Incredible Response After Trae Young's Premature Declaration

Meanwhile, Young drops a casual four-pointer

Also Read | Trae Young 'hurt' After Not Being Picked In Preliminary Team USA Olympic Basketball Roster