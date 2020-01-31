Trae Young Becomes Youngest NBA Player To Match Late Kobe Bryant's 2013 Record

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young became the youngest player to match LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's 2013 record. During the Philadelphia 76ers vs Hawks game at State Farm Arena, Trae Young posted 29 points and 11 assists in the first half, which made him the youngest player to do so. NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who recently lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash, was the only player to do so on March 6, 2013.

Trae Young also became the second player in NBA history to average over 30 points and 15 assists per game over the span of 5 games. Nate Archibald was the first player to do so in 1972. Young also has thirty-three 30-point games, overcoming Shaquille O’Neal for the fifth-most 30-point games before turning 22.

NBA 2019-20: Trae Young breaks multiple records during Philadelphia 76ers vs Hawks game

Trae Young is the 2nd player in NBA history to average 30 PPG and 15 APG over a 5-game span, joining Nate Archibald in 1972.



Young now has 33 career 30-pt games, breaking a tie with Shaquille O'Neal for the 5th-most 30-point games before turning 22.



(h/t @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/D5kF6Iq8ta — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2020

Trae Young has 29 points (6-13 FG) and 11 assists in the 1st half, he is the 1st player in the last 20 seasons with 25 Pts, 10 Ast in an opening half.



The last player with 25 Pts and more than 10 Ast in ANY half was Kobe Bryant on March 6, 2013. pic.twitter.com/IVILGSzOFv — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 31, 2020

Trae Young with 39 points and 18 assists tonight is historic stuff. Only four players had 39 and 18 in NBA history:



Oscar Robertson

Lenny Wilkens

Tiny Archibald

Tim Hardaway



Oscar did it four times. Trae is the youngest to do it. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 31, 2020

Trae Young stats

Currently, Trae Young is averaging at 29.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 9 points while shooting 44.7% from the ground and making 37.1% of his three-pointers. He scored his season-high 49 points against the Indiana Pacers on December 11. This season, Trae Young is selected as an NBA All-Star starter. Here are the Philadelphia 76ers vs Hawks highlights.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Hawks highlights: Trae Young leads Atlanta Hawks to victory

Breaking multiple records, Trae Young finished the game with 39 points, 18 assists and six rebounds while shooting 40.9% from the field and made 90% of his free throws. The Hawks defeated the 76ers 127—117. Ben Simmons scored 31 points for the 76ers. Currently, Trae Young is averaging at 29.2 points, 4.6 rebounds and 9 points.

