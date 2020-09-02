Trail Blazers' Trevor Ariza Accused Of Abusing His 12-year-old Son, Denies Allegations

Portland Trail Blazers small forward Trevor Ariza made headlines on Wednesday after the mother of his eldest son, Lana Allen, accused the NBA star of physically abusing their 12-year-old, Tajh, on multiple occasions. However, reports claim that Trevor Ariza immediately denied the allegations, vowing to clear his name and fight the case. The court document read that the trial for the case is scheduled to take place in October.

ALSO READ: Sparks Win 9th Straight, Clinch WNBA Playoff Spot

Trevor Ariza baby mother Lana Allen makes child abuse claim against Trail Blazers star

Trail Blazers star Trevor Ariza and the mother of his eldest son, Lana Allen, have been locked in a custody battle for a long time but Allen filed a new court document on Tuesday, accusing Ariza of child abuse on their 12-year-old. The report claimed that Ariza physically abused Tajh with the pattern of domestic violence dating back to last year. The details of the abuse are graphic but the allegations are that Ariza, a strong, hefty athlete, crossed the line of dishing out punishment for his son on at least two occasions.

According to @TMZ, the mother of Trevor Ariza’s child is accusing him of child abuse. She claims their son “fears” Trevor Ariza



Ariza is “strongly denying” the accusations. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 2, 2020

ALSO READ: Josh Hart Calls Donald Trump Dumba** Over Negative Comments About The NBA

According to reports from TMZ, Allen also revealed that she complained about the physical violence on Tajh to the LAPD. The documented details of the alleged injuries are now with the Department of Child and Family Services. In the recently filed court document, Allen has demanded a restraining order against Ariza in a bid to keep him away from her child. Allen also stated that Tajh 'fears' his father while admitting that 'he does not feel safe in his care'.

ALSO READ: Lakers' LeBron James says He Ponders Leaving The NBA Bubble ‘at Least Once In A Day’

Trail Blazers star Trevor Ariza responds to child abuse allegations

As soon as Ariza got up to speed with the allegations made by Allen, he filed a response, adamantly denying any of the physical abuse. Ariza's response stated that it was, in fact, Allen who has been abusing their child due to the 'cruel loyalty of conflict and selfish attempts at trying to interfere between a father and son's relationship'. The 35-year-old NBA champion opted against playing for the Trail Blazers at the NBA bubble to spend more time with his son. Ariza has been part of the NBA since 2004 and had spells with the Knicks, Magic, Lakers, Rockets, New Orleans Hornets, Wizards, Suns, Kings, and Blazers.

ALSO READ: NBA To Convert Arenas Into Voting Booths For Upcoming USA Presidential Elections

Image Credits - AP