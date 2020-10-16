Ty Lue To Sign 5-year Deal With Clippers For Replacing Doc Rivers As New Head Coach

After a disappointing end to their hopeful 2019-20 season, Doc Rivers stepped down as the Los Angeles Clippers head coach. While Rivers ended up signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers were still looking to a new head coach. However, as per recent reports, the team will be signing Ty Lue as their head coach.

Ty Lue is finalizing a five-year deal to become the next coach of the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 15, 2020

As per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Tyronn Lue and the Clippers will be signing a five-year deal. While the deal is almost finalised, the final terms are being discussed and agreed upon. As per The Associated Press, the source stated that the contract is yet to be signed, which is why anonymity is being maintained.

Lue will be promoted as he was on the Clippers staff under Rivers. The Clippers gave away their 3-1 lead during the Western Conference semi-finals against the Denver Nuggets, facing a lot of backlash from fans. ESPN was the first to report the news. Doc Rivers, 59, had coached the Clippers for seven seasons and stated that he chose to go with the 76ers because of their talented roster.

Lue could be the best possible option for the Clippers to replace Rivers, as the former already has one title win under his belt. The last time Lue was promoted was during the 2015-16 season when the Cleveland Cavaliers won their first NBA title with LeBron James on their roster. Back then, Lue replaced David Blatt, who had been fired. Lue is also one of the few rookie head coaches who led their team to a title.

This will also be Lue's second time with the Clippers. He was with the team in July 2013, but went to Cleveland later on. As per reports, Lue's hiring makes six black head coaches in the NBA along with Rivers, Lloyd Pierce (Atlanta Hawks), JB Bickerstaff (Cleveland Cavaliers), Monty Willams (Phoenix Suns) and Dwane Casey (Detroit Pistons). Apart from the Clippers, the Houston Rockets and New Orleans Pelicans were also stated to be interested in hiring Lue.

As a player, Lue has won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers (2000-2001) with late legend Kobe Bryant on the roster. While with the Cavaliers, he went 128-83 in four seasons, losing two years in a row to the Golden State Warriors. Lue was fired last season after a 0-6 start. This year, the Clippers were considered top contenders for the title, going 49-23 in the regular season.

