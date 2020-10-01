Doc Rivers Could End Up Signing With Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers

A few weeks after the Los Angeles Clippers' disappointing 4-3 loss to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference semifinals, Doc Rivers announced his departure as the Clippers head coach. “When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization,” Rivers wrote in his statement, admitting that he was not able to fulfil all of the goals he had set. Later, Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer confirmed that the decision to part ways was mutual.

Doc Rivers to Sixers rumours grow with Rockets also in the fray

According to various reports, Rivers – who was with the Clippers since 2013 – could be a good fit for the Houston Rockets or the Philadelphia 76ers. Reports highlight that Rivers could potentially fix what Mike D'Antoni was lacking – defence and utilising the bench effectively. However, the Rockets might not be able to afford Rivers, as Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta has taken a $300 million load to aid his business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philadelphia 76ers are another choice for Rivers. As per reports, the 58-year-old coach could help the team work more seamlessly together, maybe even convince Ben Simmons to attempt more shots from beyond the arc. Additionally, Rivers could also help the roster complement Joel Embiid more effectively on the floor. The New Orleans Pelicans with their star rookie Zion Williamson are another option.

Was Clippers coach Doc Rivers fired?

In his statement, Ballmer added that Rivers won a lot of games for the team, building a foundation for their franchise. He even thanked Rivers for his "commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles." This year, the Clippers – with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on their roster – were under more pressure to win their first NBA title (or even make the conference finals). However, the team blew a 3-1 lead, losing the series to the Nuggets.

Rivers became the first coach in the NBA to lose three 3-1 leads in the playoffs. After the season ended, Rivers spoke on their loss, accepting responsibility for the matter. The 58-year-old coach was aware that the team failed to meet expectations and was ready to take "any blame for it." In his Twiter statement, Rivers ended up thanking the franchise and fan base, knowing that they "went through a lot" together. The team, on the other hand, are determined to find the "right coach" to help them reach their "ultimate goals". According to multiple reports, the Doc Rivers fired rumours seem to be untrue. The Clippers organization and Rivers were at odds regarding the future course of action and, therefore, mutually decided to part ways.

(Image credits: AP)