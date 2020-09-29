Doc Rivers Exits After Another Clippers Season Ends In Disappointment

Despite a promising roster spearheaded by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, the Los Angeles Clippers failed to reach the Western Conference Finals in what was considered a disappointing postseason run. The Clippers lost 4-3 to the Denver Nuggets, with George putting up an underwhelming performance that was criticized by fans. While reports spoke about the Clippers trying to regroup and start preparing for another season, Doc Rivers announced that he's stepped down as the Clippers head coach.

Doc Rivers out: Doc Rivers leaving Clippers after disappointing playoffs run

While Doc Rivers was one of the best coaches the Clippers have had, he's failed to get them to the Finals for the seven years he was with the team. His statement came weeks after the Clippers loss, announcing that he won't return as coach next season. “When I took this job, my goals were to make this a winning basketball program, a free agent destination, and bring a championship to this organization,” Rivers wrote in the statement. “While I was able to accomplish most of my goals, I won’t be able to see them all through.”

This year, the pressure to win a championship (or make the conference finals) was higher for Rivers, who has previously blown two 3-1 leads during the playoffs (2003, 2015). After the season ended, Rivers spoke on their loss, accepting responsibility for the matter. The 58-year-old coach was aware that the team failed to meet expectations and was ready to take "any blame for it".

Throughout his seven seasons with the team, Rivers went 356-208, making it to the Western Conference Finals semi-finals three times. Rivers has coached five of the Clippers seasons with the best records, including the 2019-20 season where they went 49-23. Though he expressed disappointment in his statement, he thanked Clipper Nation for their support, including all the players, coached and staff members. "We went through a lot, and I am grateful for my time here.”

Black head coaches remaining in the 30-team NBA: Cleveland’s JB Bickerstaff, Detroit’s Dwane Casey, Atlanta’s Lloyd Pierce and Phoenix’s Monty Williams. Black coaches fired in 2020: Doc Rivers, Nate McMillan and Alvin Gentry. Black coaches hired in 2020: 0. NBA black players 75%. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 28, 2020

Was Clippers coach Doc Rivers fired?

According to reports, the decision for Rivers to step down was mutual. “Doc has been a terrific coach for the Clippers, an incredible ambassador, and a pillar of strength during tumultuous times,” Clippers Chairman Steve Ballmer said in his statement. Ballmer added that Rivers won a lot of games, setting up a foundation for their franchise. He thanked Rivers for his "commitment and contributions to the Clippers and the city of Los Angeles".

Additionally, Ballmer stated that they are "extremely confident" in their front office and players. The team will begin with the interviews immediately, determined to find the "right coach" to help them reach their "ultimate goals". While there are no reports about a possible replacement, Sam Cassell and Tryonn Lue – Rivers' assistants in the team – could take on a bigger role. Lue won an NBA title with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, while Rivers has stated that Cassell has all they need for him to become a head coach.

(Image credits: AP)