TY Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's Super Basketball League Live Game Info

Quick links:
Taiyuan Textile will take on the ChungHwa Telecom in the Women’s Super Basketball League this week. The teams will go head-to-head on Monday, May 25 at 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, TY vs CHT Dream11 team, TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks and all other details regarding the game.
Also Read: TP Vs CA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live
Taiyuan Textile is currently lying second on the points table after winning 4 games out of their 8 they have played in the tournament so far. On the other hand, ChungHwa Telecom, who have won 3 games out of their 8, are currently placed third on the points table. This game is expected to be a closely fought contest.
Also Read: NBA In Talks With Walt Disney To Resume Season At Its Orlando-based Resort In July
Here's the TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks for the TY vs CHT Dream11 game
For Taiyuan Textile, Lin Wen-Yu:is the best player, averaging more than 13 points and 5 rebounds in this tournament so far. Lin is expected to make a strong comeback in this match against ChungHwa Telecom. Xu Qian-Hui is another star player for the side who is averaging more than 7 points and 7 rebounds in this tournament so far.
Also Read: Ex-Hoya, Ex-Knick, Current Georgetown Coach Ewing Has COVID
For ChungHwa Telecom, Huang Hsiang-Ting has been performing really well averaging more than 11 points and 5 rebounds in this tournament so far. Hsiao-Tong Peng: is another star player averaging more than 12 points and 3 rebounds in this tournament.
Also Read: Michael Jordan 'made Up Things' In The Last Dance, Says The Jordan Rules Author Sam Smith
Here's the TP vs CA Dream11 starting 5 for the TP vs CA Dream11 game
Hsiao-Tong Peng
Ching Cho
Tsai Pei-Chen
Liu Jun-Yi
Chen Yi-Feng
Huang Hsiang-Ting
Xu Qian-Hui
Szu-Chin Pan
Yu-Ting Huang
Yang Shin-Hui
Here are the TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks for the game.
According to our TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, ChungHwa Telecom are the favourites to win the game in our TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction.