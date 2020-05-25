TY Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's Super Basketball League Live Game Info

Taiyuan Textile will take on the ChungHwa Telecom in the Women’s Super Basketball League this week. The teams will go head-to-head on Monday, May 25 at 4:30 pm IST. Fans can play the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, TY vs CHT Dream11 team, TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks and all other details regarding the game.

TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction: TY vs CHT Dream11 preview

Taiyuan Textile is currently lying second on the points table after winning 4 games out of their 8 they have played in the tournament so far. On the other hand, ChungHwa Telecom, who have won 3 games out of their 8, are currently placed third on the points table. This game is expected to be a closely fought contest.

TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks

Here's the TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks for the TY vs CHT Dream11 game

For Taiyuan Textile, Lin Wen-Yu:is the best player, averaging more than 13 points and 5 rebounds in this tournament so far. Lin is expected to make a strong comeback in this match against ChungHwa Telecom. Xu Qian-Hui is another star player for the side who is averaging more than 7 points and 7 rebounds in this tournament so far.

For ChungHwa Telecom, Huang Hsiang-Ting has been performing really well averaging more than 11 points and 5 rebounds in this tournament so far. Hsiao-Tong Peng: is another star player averaging more than 12 points and 3 rebounds in this tournament.

TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks for likely starting 5

TY vs CHT Dream11: Likely starting 5

TY vs CHT Dream11: Taiyuan Textile

Hsiao-Tong Peng

Ching Cho

Tsai Pei-Chen

Liu Jun-Yi

Chen Yi-Feng

TY vs CHT Dream11: ChungHwa Telecom

Huang Hsiang-Ting

Xu Qian-Hui

Szu-Chin Pan

Yu-Ting Huang

Yang Shin-Hui

TY vs CHT Dream11 team

Here are the TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks for the game.

TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction

According to our TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, ChungHwa Telecom are the favourites to win the game in our TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction.

Note: The TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the TY vs CHT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

