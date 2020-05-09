TY Vs CHT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women's Super Basketball League Live

Taiyuan Textile will take on ChungHwa Telecom in the Women’s Super Basketball League 2020. The teams will face each other on Saturday, May 9 at 5:00 pm IST. Fans can play the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, TY vs CHT Dream11 team, TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, TY vs CHT top picks and all other details regarding the game.

TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction and preview

The teams are coming into this match with differing results. Taiyuan Textile (TY) enter the game after losing their previous encounter against Cathay Life. For Taiyuan Textile, their best players in the game were Chen Ting-Yu who scored 13 points and had 5 rebounds, Lin Wen-Yu scored 6 points and had 9 rebounds, while Hsiao-Tong Peng scored 7 points, had 4 rebounds and made 2 blocks.

On the other hand, ChungHwa Telecom (CHT) come into the game after winning their previous encounter against Taiwan Power. For ChungHwa Telecom their best players on the court in the previous game were Lin Yushu who scored 21 points, made 2 steals and grabbed 3 rebounds, Xu Qian-Hui scored 11 points, made 2 steals and had 3 blocks while Yu-Ting Huang had 8 points, 2 steals and 4 rebounds to his name.

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Chunghwa Telecom squad

Fan-Shan, Pin Lo, Jou-Chen Huang, Zheng Yi-Xiu, Chen Yu-Chun, Wu Yi-Ting, Ling-Chuan Huang, Han Ya-En, Lan Hao-Yu, Lin Yu-Ting, Wang Wei-Lin, Li You-Ruei, Wei-An Chen, Ou Jie, Yang Qing

TY vs CHT Dream11 team: Taiyuan Textile

Taiyuan: Lin Wan-Yu, Shen Hsin, Chen Yi-Feng, Zhang Xin-Ke, Hsiao-Tong Peng, Chen Ting-Yu, Ching Cho, Feng Xin-Lian, Hsieh Jung-Chu, Wu Ying Jie, Liu Jun-Yi, Tsai Pei-Chen, Lin Wen-Yu

TY vs CHT Dream11 team likely starting 5

TY vs CHT Dream11 likely starting 5: Taiyuan Textile

Hsiao-Tong Peng, Ching Cho, Pei-Chen Tsai, Jun-Yi Liu, Yi-Feng Chen

TY vs CHT Dream11 team likely starting 5: ChungHwa Telecom

Hsiang-Ting Huang, Qian-Hui Xu, Zi-Yin Pan, Yu-Ting Huang, Shin-Hui Yang

TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks

Here are the TY vs CHT Dream11 top picks.



TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction

In the TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction, ChungHwa Telecom are the favourites to win the game against Taiyuan Textile.

Note: The TY vs CHT Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis and the TY vs CHT Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: WSBL / INSTAGRAM)