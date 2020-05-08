Kevin Durant's NCAA POY Trophy, Courtside Seats Rake In $110,000 At All In Challenge

Kevin Durant endured a nightmare end to his 2018-19 season as he suffered an Achilles injury in the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors. He moved to the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2019-20 season but has not featured for his new franchise as he underwent injury rehabilitation on the Achilles tear. He was rumoured to make an appearance for the Nets if they made the playoffs but the NBA was suspended before that could happen. In the coronavirus outbreak that has hit America, Kevin Durant reportedly tested positive (along with three other Nets players). However, the three-time NBA champion is doing his bit to help out the citizens affected by the COVID-19 crisis across America by joining the All In Challenge.

All in Challenge crosses the $30 million mark

Just crossed $30M - let’s keep pushing!!! Thanks to everyone who has gone ALL-IN as well as all who have donated !! LET’S GO!!! 💪🏻💪🏻 #ALLINCHALLENGE pic.twitter.com/yR3LJo3ewo — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) May 3, 2020

Kevin Durant return

Kevin Durant NCAA POY Trophy, courtside seats rake in $110,000 at All In Challenge auction

The Kevin Durant NCAA POY Trophy and courtside seats have helped bring in $110,000 in donations as part of the All In Challenge auction that was held earlier this week. Along with the Kevin Durant NCAA POY Trophy, the lucky winner will also go out to dinner at one of Durant's favourite local restaurants. The lucky winner will have his/her airfare paid for along with transportation to and from the airport and will be gifted a two-night hotel stay in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant had a phenomenal college career as a basketball player. The Texas Longhorns star averaged 25.8 points per game, 11.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 35 games, which led to him picking up the Kevin Durant NCAA POY Trophy. A potential Kevin Durant return could be possible this season as mentioned by Nets GM Sean Marks but only if the player is ready. Meanwhile, the Kevin Durant documentary 2020 is set to be released later this month on May 15.

Other NBA personalities who joined in on the All in Challenge

This is Your LAST CHANCE! The @carmeloanthony#AllinChallenge offer ends TODAY! Get those last-minute tickets here: https://t.co/SxBrSbejL1 pic.twitter.com/ALaxinI6Vs — allinchallenge (@allinchallenge) May 3, 2020

