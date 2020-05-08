Michael Jordan Once Tackled His Son Into A Glass Table To Avoid A Touchdown

Since The Last Dance released three weeks ago, various incidents capturing Michael Jordan’s competitive nature have been shared. From old rivals to his own children, a number of people have shared their experience regarding the NBA legend’s over-competitive nature. His children – Jasmine, Marcus and Jeffrey – appeared on The Breakfast Club this Wednesday (Thursday IST), where they talked The Last Dance and their father.

Michael Jordan kids: Michael Jordan son reveals how Jordan once tackled Jeffrey into a glass table

While on The Breakfast Club, Marcus Jordan accidentally recalled an incident when their father tackled Jeffrey Jordan into a glass table. Marcus revealed that Jeffrey was going for a touchdown when Michael Jordan tackled him into a glass table. While it was an accident, Jeffrey hit his head and needed stitches for the injury. Marcus added that this is how competitive Jordan was. While Jordan could turn it off and be their dad and take them to them to school, it was 'on' when it was on.

Michael Jordan kids: Michael Jordan son and daughter discuss The Last Dance and Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan son talks about Jordan picking on him while practising basketball

Michael Jordan's children previously made an appearance on NBC's Today Show, where they talked about Jordan's nature while they were growing up. Marcus Jordan, who played college basketball at the University of Central Florida, used to practice with his father at times. According to Marcus, Jordan would treat them like any other NBA player he was playing.

Marcus admitted to calling his mother to tell her about how his father was picking on him when he played one-on-one with Jordan. He added that he was only a freshman in college back then and had to earn everything as nothing was 'given' to him. His daughter Jasmine revealed that Michael Jordan would get competitive while playing sudoku and puzzles at home and watching the documentary and witnessing his competitiveness on the court has been eye-opening.

Michael Jordan kids: Michael Jordan son reveals that he enjoys watching The Last Dance

While Jasmine and Marcus talked about Jordan's intense competitive spirit on and off the court, Jeffrey Jordan revealed that he enjoyed learning new stories about his father. He even liked finding out about how Phil Jackson brought everyone together as the players' relationships developed. As per Jeffrey, the stories were new to him and hence 'cool' for him to see.

Marcus Jordan further revealed that he 'nagged his dada' to let them watch the episodes early and has now watched nine out of ten episodes. He even loves the reception and debate about the greatest of all time. However, he is sure that The Last Dance ends that debate. It is confirmed that Jeffrey, Marcus and Jasmine will appear in the final episode.

