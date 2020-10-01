Tyler Herro Slammed By Heat Fans On Twitter After Terrible Game 1 Performance Vs Lakers

The Miami Heat lost Game 1 of the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers in a 116-98 encounter. While the Heat tried to overcome the gap in the final quarter, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic's exit slowed down their pace. The Lakers fans celebrated their first NBA Final game victory in ten years and the Heat fans took to blame rookie Tyler Herro for the loss. Herro, who was pivotal in the Heat reaching the finals, scored 14 points while shooting 25% from three-point range.

Herro finished -35; the only other player to post a -35 in an #NBAFinals game since 1997 is Kobe Bryant, in Game 6 of the 2008 Finals https://t.co/88ig7I6u74 https://t.co/Uhjr0SoVoo — Basketball Reference (@bball_ref) October 1, 2020

Tyler Herro points: Fans blame Heat's 'baby GOAT' for 116-98 Game 1 loss to Lakers

Did yall See Tyler Herro’s +/- ?????? pic.twitter.com/hF5btld4WD — Calvin Liggins 🤙🏾 (@Cesar__TV) October 1, 2020

When LeBron gets the Duncan Robinson / Tyler Herro switch pic.twitter.com/X88XrITOdp — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 1, 2020

duncan robinson and tyler herro whenever they get switched onto Lebron pic.twitter.com/iTQFrCui4T — August Pinkett-Smith (@jorryetavious) October 1, 2020

Herro is overrated got dookied on tn Lakers taking a ring this year ! — Thomasss40 (@tobyC72935328) October 1, 2020

Tyler Herro is a MINUS-35??!?!?!?!? — ⚜️ (@ezemahi) October 1, 2020

While Herro's corner three-pointer caught a lot of attention, his defensive stats were criticised left, right and centre after the game. Per Stat Muse, Herro went minus-35 during the game, which is the worst +/- by a player in the postseason since 2008. "Tyler Herro is a MINUS-35??!?!?!?!?" one fan wrote, struggling to come to terms with Herro's defence. As per reports, Herro's minus-35 is tied with Kobe Bryant's during the 2008 Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

Lakers vs Heat highlights: Lakers bully Heat into submission

Without Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo on the floor, the Heat failed to make a comeback towards the end of the game. "We're much better than we showed tonight," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, hoping to even the series in the next game. "You have to credit the Lakers, and we'll get to work for the next one."

Butler, who scored team-high points, spoke about his teammate's injury after the loss. "I, and we, are here for him," Butler said about Dragic, aware that he really wants to win. The heat will have a chance to even the series on Friday, 9:00 pm EST (Saturday, 6:30 am IST).

Anthony Davis points: 34 PTS, 9 REBS, 5 ASTS

LeBron James points: 25 PTS, 12 REBS, 13 ASTS

Jimmy Butler points: 23 PTS, 2 REBS, 5 ASTS

Kendrick Nunn points: 18 PTS, 5 REBS, 2 ASTS

Tyler Herro points: 14 PTS, 4 REBS, 3 ASTS

Kentavious Caldwell-pope points: 13 PTS, 2 REBS

Danny Green points: 11 PTS, 4 REBS, 1 AST

Alex Caruso points: 10 PTS, 4 REBS, 2 ASTS

Heat injuries: Will Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo return in Game 2?

#MIAvsLAL INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (left shoulder strain) will not return to tonight's game vs the Lakers. X-rays returned negative. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 1, 2020

Miami's Goran Dragic has suffered a plantar tear of left foot, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 1, 2020

As per reports, Goran Dragic might be sidelined for the rest of the finals. Reports confirmed a "plantar tear of left foot". According to multiple reports, the Heat star is most "likely done for the series", though the team is yet to confirm. Adebayo, on the other hand, has a shoulder strain and should return on Friday as his X-rays came back negative.

(Image credits: AP)