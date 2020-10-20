Vanessa Bryant, Natalia And Sabrina Ionescu Groove To The New TikTok Twerk For Me Dance

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's eldest daughter – Natalia – is often seen hanging out with New York Liberty's star rookie Sabrina Ionescu. In her most recent upload on Instagram, Natalie is seen dancing to a TikTok tune with Ionescu and her mother Vanessa. The video, which was shared online, was also uploaded by the 2020 No.1 overall WNBA draft pick on her TikTok account. Previously, even after Bryant's untimely death in January, Ionescu was seen spending time with the Bryants.

Vanessa Bryant, Natalia and WNBA's Sabrina Ionescu groove to Darling Twerk For Me

The three danced to the Darling Twerk For Me song, which is also a TikTok challenge. "It’s the making my mom laugh for me," Natalia wrote in the caption, even mentioned Vanessa's black ruffle skirt. The video was accompanied by another one featuring a dancing Natalia interrupted by her sisters Bianka and Capri along with Ionescu. Fans doted on the videos on Twitter and IG, happy that the girls were seen having fun after a tough year.

In September, Ionescu had shared another TikTok clip of her dancing to Sean Paul's "Temperature" with Natalia and Bianka. Earlier in summer, there was another video of Bianka adorably crashing one of Ionescu's TikTok routines. Ionescu, who's time at the WNBA Wubble was cut short due to an ankle injury, was also seen hanging out with the family after returning. After sharing a couple of photos shoes while tagging Vanessa, Ionescu had shared a selfie while cuddling with Vanessa, Natalia and Bianka for a movie night.

Ionescu, who was diagnosed with a Grade 3 sprain, began hanging out with the Bryants after she developed a bond with the Lakers legend. They met when she was playing for the Ducks in the NCAA, and continued to remain in touch while she was at Oregon. Over time, Ionescu also mentored Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was with him during the tragic helicopter crash that claimed their lives on January 26.

Ionescu spent time working out with the five-time NBA champion, while even coaching Gianna at the Mamba Academy. Like Bryant, Gianna wanted to pursue a career in basketball and end up playing for the WNBA. "If I represented the present of the women's game, then Gigi represented the future," Ionescu said while speaking at Bryant's memorial at the Staples Center. She added that Bryant knew that, and had decided to build a future together.

The 22-year-old has since then grown closer to the Bryants and vowed to dedicated her rookie WNBA season to the both of them. Both Natalia and Vanessa regularly post about Bryant and Gianna on their IG accounts, remembering their loved ones. Some while ago, the daughter-mother duo turned their accounts private to help deal with their loss. While Vanessa's account is still private, Natalia went public weeks ago.

(Image credits: Natalia Bryant Instagram)