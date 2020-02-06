Gianna Bryant's No. 2 Jersey Retired By Her High School In An Emotional Ceremony

Kobe and Gianna Bryant along with seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The group of nine were headed to one of Gianna Bryant's games before crashing. The world offered their condolences and supports, honouring the victims in their own way.

Also read | Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna Bryant jersey retirement

Kobe Bryant daughter Gianna Bryant's No. 2 jersey was retired by her high school

Gianna Bryant's high school retired her No. 2 basketball jersey to honour her. Her mother, Vanessa Bryant, shared the whole ceremony on her Instagram account. In her caption, she added that he missed Gianna and will always be proud of her. Her school hosted an intimate ceremony for Gianna Bryant and will be hanging her jersey in their gym. Gianna was in the eighth grade wore a No. 2 jersey and played for her school's high school team. Vanessa Bryant shared the entire ceremony on her Instagram.

Also read | Kobe Bryant daughter Gianna Bryant also killed in devastating helicopter crash: Report

Kobe Bryant daughter's Gianna Bryant hit headlines for performing Kobe Bryant's famous Black Mamba move

Also read | Kobe Bryant daughter: Bryant and his daughter Gianna shared a special bond over their love for basketball

Kobe Bryant daughter's Gianna Bryant was a budding basketball player

Gianna Bryant played for her high school's basketball team and was often spotted while practising. While on a popular talk show, Kobe Bryant had revealed that Gianna wanted to develop her own playing styles. Gianna Bryant also wanted to play as a part of the University of Connecticut team, which has an elite women's program. Kobe Bryant even took Gianna to NBA games, where he was once seen breaking down the game to her.

Also read | Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna Bryant honoured ironically by dream university UConn's women basketball team