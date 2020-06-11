Vanessa Bryant Gets New Tattoos To Honour Gianna And Kobe Bryant

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), Vanessa Bryant shared a video of herself getting tattooed in honour her husband, late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and their daughter Gianna, who was fondly known as Gigi. Along with Vanessa Bryant, the tattoo artist also shared the photos, adding to Vanessa's caption. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January.

Vanessa Bryant tattoo to honour Kobe Bryant and Gigi Bryant

Nikko Hurtado, who made Vanessa Bryant's tattoo, stated that he was honoured to give something she could keep with her. Previously, Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis got tattoos to honour the Lakers legend. Nick Kyrgios also got a sleeve tattoo honouring Kobe Bryant. As of now, Vanessa is yet to reveal what the tattoos read. Kobe Bryant's sister Sharia Washington has also shared a photo of her tattoo honouring the NBA legend and her niece. The tattoo had a snake wrapped around their numbers – two and 24.

Sharia Washington's tattoo

Vanessa Bryant posted about her new tattoo days after she celebrated what would have Gianna's eighth-grade graduation. She congratulated Gigi Bryant through her Instagram post, telling her that she would always love her. She shared a diploma from Harbor Day School covered with white flowers. The school also retired her basketball jersey in a ceremony after the crash. Ever since Gianna and Kobe Bryant's death, Vanessa Bryant has posted about them on a regular basis, sharing moments through Instagram with her fans.