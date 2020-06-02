Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos Of Untouched Kobe-Gigi Murals Amid George Floyd Protests

As protests about George Floyd's death have escalated, few people have resorted to violence as things were burned and looted. Vanessa Bryant shared multiple Kobe Bryant mural photos after the protests on her Instagram story, showing how many Bryant and Gianna Bryant murals were left untouched amid the protests. The murals were drawn after Bryant and Gianna's tragic death in January.

Vanessa Bryant shares Kobe Bryant mural photos untouched during protests

Vanessa shared multiple photos on her story, though she only mentioned the locations for those in Los Angeles. Along with the numerous Kobe Bryant murals, she also shared photos of Bryant and Natalia's murals that were unharmed. She first shared an image of a news channel which talked about the unharmed Bryant and Natalia, their 17-year-old daughter. Monday night (Tuesday IST) was the sixth consecutive night of protests in the USA.

Vanessa posted a photo of Kobe Bryant in an 'I can't breathe' t-shirt as a way to support the protests. She posted two more photos regarding the same incident but did not add any caption. One was just a black colored box, while the other was a cycle which told everyone to 'fix' their heart and homes to help the world.

Kobe Bryant mural photos shared by Vanessa Bryant

Protests began after a 46-year-old George Floyd was killed while in police custody. The incident was captured on video and showed a police officer named Derek Chauvin pressing on Floyd's neck with his knee. Floyd was constantly struggling, saying that he cannot breathe. However, Chauvin only stopped when he stopped struggling.

Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. As per CBS News, over 7,200 people were arrested during the protests across 43 US cities.

Vanessa on George Floyd's death

Kobe Bryant mural photos with daughter Natalia also untouched

