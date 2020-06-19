Vanessa Bryant Has Pro Athletes Asking Her Out On Dates Right After Kobe Bryant's Death

Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. Bryant was survived by his wife Vanessa, and three other daughter – Natalia, Bianka and Capri. As per recent reports, Vanessa Bryant DMs on Instagram are being flooded with texts from various athletes with dating proposals for Vanessa, who is now the sole inheritor of Bryant's $600 million empire.

Pro Athletes flirt with Vanessa: Fans react to athletes messaging Vanessa Bryant DMs

Pro athletes are trying to slide on Vanessa Bryant???! I hope that’s fake news bro. I hope y’all not out here like that. — Daddy Shark (@Say__WhatsReal) June 14, 2020

Pro Athletes are flooding Vanessa Bryant dm’s tryna get a date... YALL FUCKING SICK BRO... — Mia ♡ (@bratcocaine) June 11, 2020

Vanessa Bryant DMs: Fans compare Vanessa's situation to Lauren London

I knew this was coming ..... smh the disrespect is at a all time high .... Similar to when Nipsey died and they were going at Lauren London ..... — The 🌊 & The Vibe 🔥🔥 (@JustCallMeFax) June 11, 2020

Omg its too soon 😠 — ☇ASAP Sports News☇ (@ASAP_SportsNews) June 11, 2020

If the "Rumored" rumors are true can't say I'm surprised. — Mz.Pami72 (@blessethbe) June 11, 2020

Pro Athletes are messaging Vanessa Bryant DMs on Instagram

As per MTO News, multiple pro athletes messaged Vanessa after Bryant's death. The report adds that the list included two NBA Hall of Famers and one A-list TV Sports commentator. MTO News also shared a conversation with someone close to Vanessa, who stated that while she is getting a lot of support on social media, many people are trying to get a date with her while she is grieving the death of her husband and 13-year-old daughter. As per the source, Vanessa is still in shock and is mourning their loss.

Vanessa last posted a video of herself getting a tattoo to honour both Bryant and Gianna. She is also urging the US Congress to pass the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act, which will ensure every helicopter carrying over six people will have necessary safety equipment. Vanessa, along with her daughter Natalia, recently made their Instagram accounts private so they can grieve properly. According to Vanessa's recent Instagram story, their pages were filled with Bryant-Gigi photos, videos and edits, which made it difficult for them to grieve and move on.

(Image source: AP)