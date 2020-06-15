Vanessa Bryant Opens Up On Blocking Kobe Bryant, Gigi's Fan Pages On Instagram

Vanessa Bryant has been active on Instagram ever since she posted her statement about her husband and late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna's death. She has constantly shared photos and videos about the two of them, especially on important dates and events. However, Vanessa recently made her Instagram account private, despite having 14.1 million followers. In her recent Instagram story, Vanessa shared her reason for doing so. Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Also read | Vanessa Bryant gets new tattoos to honour Gianna Bryant and Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant reveals why she and Natalia Bryant blocked Kobe Bryant fan page on Instagram

(Image source: @vanessabryant official Instagram)

Also read | Vanessa Bryant shares photos of untouched Kobe-Gianna Bryant murals amid George Floyd protests

In her story, Vanessa Bryant wrote that she and Natalia have chosen to block Bryant fan pages as they are extremely hard to go through online. She added that they only see pages of Bryant and Gianna online and 'blocking the fan pages has helped change the algorithm'. She stated that she hopes everyone will understand why they chose to do it for their 'own healing', even though really appreciate everyone's love.

Natalia also posted about their recent switch to private, stating that she and her mother have had to block the fan pages since they only reposted their pictures. She added that it made 'moving forward harder since they are constant reminders' and it was '10x harder' to deal with their losses. Natalia acknowledged that fan pages have good intentions, but they needed to block them to change algorithms. Natalia revealed that she and Vanessa would go public once the fan pages 'stop'.

Also read | Kobe Bryant helicopter crash: Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant identified after examination

Vanessa Bryant's new tattoo

Last Wednesday, Vanessa Bryant shared a video of herself getting tattooed in honour her husband and daughter Gianna. Along with Vanessa Bryant, the tattoo artist also shared the photos, adding to Vanessa's caption. Nikko Hurtado, who made Vanessa Bryant's tattoo, stated that he was honoured to give something she could keep with her. As of now, Vanessa is yet to reveal what the tattoos read. Kobe Bryant's sister Sharia Washington has also shared a photo of her tattoo honouring the NBA legend and her niece. The tattoo had a snake wrapped around their numbers – 2 and 24.

Also read | Families, Vanessa Bryant sure Kobe Bryant helicopter company that killed Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant

(Image courtesy: @vanessabryant official Instagram)