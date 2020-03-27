Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartwarming Kobe-Gigi Video On Their 2-month Death Anniversary

Two months ago, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, also known as Gigi, passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. For their two-month death anniversary, Kobe Bryant’s wife Vanessa Bryant posted a short video of Bryant coaching Gigi basketball. Gianna Bryant shared her love for basketball with her father and was on her way to a game before the crash. Here is the Kobe Bryant and Gigi video posted by Vanessa Bryant recently on social media for the legend's fans.

In the video, Kobe Bryant revealed that Gianna originally started out with soccer, but soon asked her father to teach her basketball. Bryant taught her ‘piece by piece’, which she started enjoying. Gianna had taken to playing basketball every day. He was proud to see her grow each day and glad he could be with her throughout the process.

Bryant then moved on to compare himself to Gigi, saying that their temperament was similar. He called her competitive and very fiery and had never backed down from a challenge. In the end, Bryant called Gianna a perfect mix of him and her mother, making her even more competitive than him. Bryant, who was also called the 'Black Mamba' due to his personality on court, was known for his competitive and relentless attitude on the court.

