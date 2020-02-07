Vanessa Bryant Posts About Missing Gianna On Instagram, Mamba Academy Honour Crash Victims

Mamba Sports Academy recently revealed a patch in honour of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash. Vanessa Bryant also posted about Gianna's No. 2 jersey retirement on her Instagram account. Gianna's school held a ceremony for her as they retired her jersey, honouring her.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: LA Lakers' emotional ceremony for Kobe Bryant leaves Vanessa Bryant humbled

Kobe Bryant daughter: Mamba Sports Academy reveals patch to honour Gianna and Kobe Bryant

The new logo released by the Mamba Sports Academy will be worn as a patch by players on the Team Mamba youth team uniforms to remember everyone killed during the crash. The patch has the numbers 14, 24, 2, 5 and 8 with the initials CM in the middle. Fourteen and five represent Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester's jersey number, who also lost their lives along with Gianna. The initials CM will represent their coach Christina Mauser, who was also on the helicopter. Eight and 24 were Kobe Bryant's jersey numbers. The academy is located in Thousand Oaks, where Kobe Bryant, Gianna and the rest of the group were headed for a basketball game.

Also read | Kobe Bryant daughter: Vanessa Bryant shares touching illustration of daughter Gianna in Lakers jersey

Kobe Bryant daughter: Vanessa Bryant posts love for Gianna on Instagram

Vanessa Bryant shared the whole ceremony on her Instagram account. In her caption, she added that he missed Gianna and will always be proud of her. Her school hosted an intimate ceremony for Gianna Bryant and will be hanging her jersey in their gym. Gianna was in the eighth grade wore a No. 2 jersey and played for her school's high school team.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant's relationship with Kobe Bryant and latest statement

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna Bryant hit headlines for performing Kobe Bryant's famous Black Mamba move

Kobe Bryant daughter: Gianna Bryant was a budding basketball player

Gianna Bryant played for her high school's basketball team and was often spotted while practising. While on a popular talk show, Kobe Bryant had revealed that Gianna wanted to develop her own playing styles. Gianna Bryant also wanted to play as a part of the University of Connecticut team, which has an elite women's program. Kobe Bryant even took Gianna to NBA games, where he was once seen breaking down the game to her.

Also read | Vanessa Bryant finally renders public statement about Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death