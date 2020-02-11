Vanessa Bryant Calls Kobe And Gianna's Deaths 'nightmare Which Hopefully Ends Soon'

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26. In her recent Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant opened up about struggling with their deaths. Vanessa also added a video which consists of various Gianna Bryant and Kobe moments.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant posts about missing Gianna on Instagram, Mamba Academy honour crash victims

Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant Instagram post reveals her struggles over coping with Kobe and Gianna Bryant's death

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant Instagram statement on Kobe Bryant's death

After the tragedy, Vanessa Bryant and her family haven't appeared much in public and understandably so. In her post, Vanessa also mentioned about being reluctant when it comes to voicing her feelings, as her brain still refuses to accept that both Kobe Bryant and Gianna are no longer with her. She also wrote about feeling angry about their deaths, unhappy that she was allowed to wake up another day and her daughter was not. Vanessa Bryant also refers to their deaths as a ‘nightmare’, hoping that it would end soon.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant Instagram post about Gigi Bryant's illustration

Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant reveals that Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service will be held on February 24, 2020

The memorial service will be held at Staples Center, the home of Los Angeles Lakers, a team he played with for 20 years. Twenty four will represent Kobe Bryant's jersey number, while 2 will represent Gianna Bryant's high school jersey number. In her post, Vanessa Bryant stated that more details about the funeral would be added later.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Vanessa Bryant Instagram post about Kobe Bryant and their relationship