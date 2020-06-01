Vanessa Bryant Posts Kobe's 'I Can't Breathe' Photo In Wake Of George Floyd Protests

Amidst the country-wide protest against the death of George Floyd, Vanessa Bryant, wife of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, shared a picture of the late Lakers icon wearing the 'I can't breathe' t-shirt. Kobe Bryant wore that t-shirt back in 2014 ahead of the Lakers' game against Sacramento Kings to protest the death of Eric Garner. Garner's death in New York bears resemblance to the recent death of George Floyd, as both were unarmed African-Americans and both were killed by a police officer. Both men were heard repeatedly saying 'I can't breathe' before their eventual deaths as Garner died from a chokehold while Floyd was killed after a police officer restrained him with his knee.

Kobe Bryant 'I can't breathe' photo shared by Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant shared the 2014 picture of Kobe Bryant with a message in support of the George Floyd protest. The caption read: "My husband wore this shirt years ago and yet here we are again." Vanessa Bryant continued to express her opinion and sent a strong and inspiring message amid the chaos in the United States. Bryant emphasised the importance of 'driving out hate' and 'spreading love' in her emotional caption.

Vanessa Bryant's Instagram post

George Floyd protest turns volatile in the US

Vanessa Bryant's post on Instagram came in the wake of the chaotic situation in the United States. While many protests across the United States are turning into riots and volatile situations, many are exploiting the situation by ransacking nearby properties. The Flight Club sneaker shop in the Fairfax area in Los Angeles in one of many examples that were looted by several men during the protest. Similar ransacking incidents were also reported in Chicago. A citywide curfew has now been imposed in LA and many other cities.

George Floyd death: What happened to George Floyd?

George Floyd was brutally murdered by a police officer named Derek Chauvin. The incident took place last Monday when the Minneapolis resident was pinned down by Chauvin. The footage of the incident went viral on social media in whic Chauvin was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck for several minutes. Gasping for air to breathe, Floyd was repeatedly heard pleading, "I can't breathe" before he eventually turned silent and motionless.

George Floyd was pronounced dead later that night. Derek Chauvin and the three identified officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng - were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Last week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James shared a similar picture on Instagram where he was seen wearing the 'I can't breathe' t-shirt. LeBron James has been extremely vocal regarding George Floyd's murder.

6 years ago, D-rose started a movement across the NBA when he wore an “i can’t breathe” Tee during warmups to protest police brutality pic.twitter.com/XujkNuYNCJ — ballerstribune (@ballerstribune) June 1, 2020

