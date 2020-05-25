Vanessa Bryant Gives Glimpse Of Kobe Bryant's Last Novel 'Geese Are Never Swans'

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant's novel is all set to hit the bookstores later this year in July. Bryant worked with psychologist Eva Clark for the young adult novel titled, 'Geese Are Never Swans'. Vanessa Bryant shared the first look of the Kobe Bryant Geese Are Never Swans novel on her Instagram account.

Vanessa Bryant introduces Kobe Bryant Geese Are Never Swans novel

In her post, Vanessa Bryant called Geese Are Never Swans one of her favourite Kobe Bryant novels. She gave a small summary of the novel in her post which is scheduled to be released on July 21. Byant's multimedia company Granity Studios will be releasing the novel. The novel is based on an aspiring swimmer Gus Bennett, who overcomes 'tough issues' to win. As per Vanessa's story, the plot 'perfectly highlights the healing nature that lies within sports'. The book is now available for pre-order. Fans took to Twitter to speak about the book, excited about reading Bryant's last work. Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss commented on Vanessa's post, saying that she has already pre-ordered a copy.

Vanessa Bryant had previously promoted one of Bryant's other novels called The Wizenard series: Season one, which ended up becoming the No. 1 Amazon best-seller in Children's Basketball Books. Bryant's final book was co-authored by Wesley King, which follows the story of West Bottom Badgers. She even shared a preview of Bryant's work titled Epoca the Tree of Ecrof, which was released last November and was dedicated to Vanessa Bryant. Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

Vanessa Bryant shares Epoca the Tree of Ecrof excerpt on Instagram