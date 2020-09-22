Vanessa Bryant Reacts To Anthony Davis' "Kobe Shot" Vs Nuggets In The Black Mamba Jersey

On Sunday, Anthony Davis' buzzer-beater led the Los Angeles Lakers to their 105-103 victory during Western Conference Finals Game 2 against the Denver Nuggets. While the shot did help the Lakers extend their lead to 2-0, Davis' shot was also a tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant. After making the basket, Davis was seen yelling "Kobe!" while celebrating, later referring to it as the biggest shot of his NBA career.

Vanessa Bryant on the Anthony Davis buzzer-beater

Ever since Bryant's sudden death on January 26, the Lakers, including Davis, have spoken about winning the 17th franchise title for the Black Mamba. They've constantly paid their tributes to the five-time NBA champion, including the Black Mamba jerseys they are wearing during the playoffs. The Lakers are yet to lose in the postseason while wearing the black and gold uniform.

In her latest Instagram post, Vanessa Bryant reacted to Davis yelling Kobe after making his game-winning shot. Vanessa simply shared the video, adding a short description stating that it was a "Kobe shot" by Anthony Davis. Vanessa also used the hashtag "playGigisway" and "2" referring to Gianna's No. 2 jersey number and the small No. 2 patch on the Black Mamba jersey which honours Gianna. Gianna was aboard with Kobe Bryant and seven others when their helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California.

Anthony Davis yells Kobe!

Game winner. He said KOBE pic.twitter.com/khGiGDSk3Y — Kobe Bryant Lakers Murals (@kobemurals) September 21, 2020

As per ESPN's NBA analyst Kirk Goldsberry, the Anthony Davis buzzer-beater is the first by a Laker in a trailing playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2006. Bryant, who led the Lakers to five NBA titles, played for the team during his entire 20-year-long NBA career. Davis, who joined the Lakers this season, has been a key factor in helping the team reach their first NBA postseason in six seasons. Davis is scoring 28.7 PPG this postseason and finished Game 2 with 31 points and 9 rebounds.

Anthony Davis just hit the first game-winning buzzer-beater by a Lakers player when trailing in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2006 pic.twitter.com/IlMqv21LUm — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) September 21, 2020

He posted 22 points in the second half, while also scoring the Lakers' last 10 points in the final quarter. Davis also spoke about the Black Mamba jersey they wear and how they don't want to lose while wearing those tribute jerseys. "We never want to lose in these jerseys," Davis said after the game. Game 3 is scheduled for Tuesday, 9:00 pm EST (Wednesday, 6:30 am IST).

(Image credits: AP)