Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos Should Technically Be Against The Law: California Lawmaker

After Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January, first respondents and firefighters had reportedly shared photos of the crash site. Vanessa Bryant had been reported to be 'devastated' by the images being circulated. Recently, a California lawmaker referred to the incident while stating that taking unauthorized photos of those killed during accidents should be made illegal.

Kobe Bryant crash site photos: California lawmakers wants crash site photo sharing to be illegal

As per a LA Times report, State Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) has initiated a rule which would make it a 'misdemeanour with punishment' up to a year in jail along with $5,000 as fine for a first responder who takes a photograph of the site or deceased person for a purpose 'other than official law enforcement business'. On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Gipson stated that first responders show not be taking any kind of sensitive photos for their own gain or pleasure as it is not right and very 'unconscionable'. The Assembly Bill 2655 introduced this week will outlaw any law that violates privacy of the victims and are applicable to first responders under any authority like law enforcement officers, paramedics, dispatchers, firefighters and medical examiners.

In early March, Los Angeles County Sherriff Alex Villanueva revealed that he had ordered eight of his deputies to delete graphic images of the helicopter crash. The deputies who took the photos reportedly came forward themselves and deleted the photographs. The department revealed that they were content that the deputies admitted to clicking photographs.

One of Vanessa Bryant's attorneys later revealed that she was devastated after first hearing the news. It was also reported that some sources felt deleting their photos could be seen as a destruction of evidence.

