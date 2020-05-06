Kobe Bryant Crash Site Photos Should Technically Be Against The Law: California Lawmaker

Quick links:
After Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in January, first respondents and firefighters had reportedly shared photos of the crash site. Vanessa Bryant had been reported to be 'devastated' by the images being circulated. Recently, a California lawmaker referred to the incident while stating that taking unauthorized photos of those killed during accidents should be made illegal.
As per a LA Times report, State Assemblyman Mike Gipson (D-Carson) has initiated a rule which would make it a 'misdemeanour with punishment' up to a year in jail along with $5,000 as fine for a first responder who takes a photograph of the site or deceased person for a purpose 'other than official law enforcement business'. On Tuesday (Wednesday IST), Gipson stated that first responders show not be taking any kind of sensitive photos for their own gain or pleasure as it is not right and very 'unconscionable'. The Assembly Bill 2655 introduced this week will outlaw any law that violates privacy of the victims and are applicable to first responders under any authority like law enforcement officers, paramedics, dispatchers, firefighters and medical examiners.
In early March, Los Angeles County Sherriff Alex Villanueva revealed that he had ordered eight of his deputies to delete graphic images of the helicopter crash. The deputies who took the photos reportedly came forward themselves and deleted the photographs. The department revealed that they were content that the deputies admitted to clicking photographs.
One of Vanessa Bryant's attorneys later revealed that she was devastated after first hearing the news. It was also reported that some sources felt deleting their photos could be seen as a destruction of evidence.
CORRECTED: The department at issue is the Los Angeles County Fire Dept (LACoFD) NOT the LAFD KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(repost: BUSINESS WIRE)--Statement From Gary C. Robb, Legal Counsel on Behalf of His Client, Vanessa Bryant: Our client, Vanessa Bryant, is absolutely devastated by allegations that deputies from the Lost Hills Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department publicly disseminated photos from the helicopter crash site. Mrs. Bryant personally went to the Sheriff’s office on January 26th and requested that the area be designated a no-fly zone and protected from photographers. This was of critical importance to her as she desired to protect the dignity of all the victims, and their families. At that time, Sheriff Alex Villanueva assured us all measures would be put in place to protect the families’ privacy, and it is our understanding that he has worked hard to honor those requests. First responders should be trustworthy. It is inexcusable and deplorable that some deputies from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s substation, other surrounding substations and LACOFD would allegedly breach their duty. This is an unspeakable violation of human decency, respect, and of the privacy rights of the victims and their families. We are demanding that those responsible for these alleged actions face the harshest possible discipline, and that their identities be brought to light, to ensure that the photos are not further disseminated. We are requesting an Internal Affairs investigation of these alleged incidents. Mrs. Bryant is grateful to the individual who filed an online complaint exposing these acts of injustice, and for the choice to protect human dignity. We ask that anyone else who has information as to the facts underlying these alleged grievous and shameful incidents contact our office at 816–474-8080 or email via www.robbrobb.com
