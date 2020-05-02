Vanessa Bryant Asks All To Wear Red After Missing Late Daughter Gigi On Her 14th Birthday

On what would have been Gigi Bryant's 14th birthday, Vanessa Bryant penned an emotional note on Instagram to honour her daughter. Gigi, along with NBA legend Kobe Bryant, passed away in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabassas, California on January 26. Since their untimely deaths, Vanessa has taken to social media multiple times to write about the two of them and what they meant to her and their other three daughters – Natalia, Bianca and Capri. For her birthday, Vanessa talked about missing her daughter and asked everyone to wear red and use the hashtag 'PlayGigisWay' to remember her daughter.

Kobe and Gigi Bryant were headed to one of her basketball games at the Mamba Academy before their plane crashed. Gianna wanted to play basketball at the University of Connecticut, eventually joining the WNBA. After her death, UConn honoured her by putting a jersey with Gigi's number jersey and flowers on a chair.

The WNBA honoured Gianna's dream during their 2020 draft, making her and her teammates Alyssa Altobelli and Payton Chester honorary draft picks. Bryant's former teammate Pau Gasol also sent Vanessa a ceremonial birthday cake for Gianna.

