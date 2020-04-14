Vanessa Bryant Shares Emotional Instagram Post On Kobe Bryant’s Farewell Anniversary

Four years ago, Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant bid farewell to the NBA after playing his final game against Utah Jazz. The 'Black Mamba' hung up his boots on April 13, 2016, and went on to enjoy post-retirement success in several other ventures. However, Kobe Bryant's life in retirement was cut short after the legend passed away earlier this year. On January 26, Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others were killed in a tragic helicopter crash which sent shockwaves across the entire sports community.

Kobe Bryant farewell: Vanessa Bryant remembers her late-husband

Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to pay another tribute on his fourth farewell anniversary while also posting an emotional message for her late husband. Vanessa Bryant shared a highlight of Kobe's final game against Utah Jazz where the Lakers legend dropped 60 points before officially declaring, 'Mamba Out'.

The video was accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, 'My husband worked his a** off for 20 years. Gave it his all. All he wanted was to spend time with our girls and me to make up for the lost time. He wanted to be there for every single milestone and special moment in our girls lives. He only got to enjoy 3 years and 9 months of retirement.'

'We had 2 more daughters, he won an Oscar, he opened Granity studios, he became a 5x best selling author and coached Gianna’s basketball team in that time. She worked hard and gave her all 7 days a week just like her daddy. I wish I could go back to that morning, every day. I wish they had a normal local game on 1/26. Life truly isn’t fair. This is just senseless', she added.

Kobe Bryant final NBA game: Kobe Bryant vs Jazz

The five-time NBA champion brought his illustrious career to an end after yet another classic performance against Utah Jazz. As we mentioned before, Kobe dropped 60 points as the Lakers beat Jazz 101-96 victory at the Staples Center. After the game, Bryant gave his famous ‘Mamba out’ speech before leaving the arena with Vanessa Bryant and the rest of his family.

Kobe Bryant final NBA game: Kobe Bryant vs Jazz highlights

