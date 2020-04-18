Sabrina Ionescu Heads To New York Liberty As No 1 WNBA Draft Pick; Gianna Bryant Honoured

Oregon Ducks star Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 overall 2020 WNBA Draft pick by New York Liberty. Ionescu was also signed by Nike in an endorsement deal. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, this year's draft was held virtually.

Also read | WNBA coach will be on the clock from France in virtual draft

Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 overall WNBA Draft pick for New York Liberty

.@sabrina_i20 is excited and ready to get to work for the @nyliberty! pic.twitter.com/DSUR5jaocd — WNBA (@WNBA) April 17, 2020

Also read | Oregon's Ionescu looks forward to pro career in the WNBA

WNBA Draft: Sabrina Ionescu on being drafted by the New York Liberty

During an interview from her home in California, Sabrina Ionescu talked about her excitement about being the No. 1 overall Draft Pick. Ionescu revealed that while it feels different from what she had been expecting, she is extremely happy to be home with her family to be able to celebrate. She wanted to make most of it considering everything that is going on in today's society. Ionescu added that she has worked her entire career to reach this point and is 'super excited' to see it come true.

You built a program. You broke records. You won awards.

You still have unfinished business.

You’re ready to move the game forward,

and now your name has been called.



So, what’s next?

You’ll show us. #justdoit @sabrina_i20 pic.twitter.com/INHqGI7hkf — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) April 18, 2020

Ionescu also spoke about Satou Sabally, her teammate in Oregon who went as the second pick to Dallas Wings. Sabally was the country's No.1 small forward this year and is also a member of the national German team. Ionescu added that it was a great feeling going 1-2 with Sabally as all their hard work has finally 'paid off'. She said she is proud of Sabally and cannot wait to play against her as a pro.

Also read | Steph Curry and WNBA Draft prospect Sabrina Ionescu practice social distancing on basketball court

Sabrina Ionescu highlights

Sabrina Ionescu stats

As a senior, Sabrina Ionescu averaged at 17.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and an NCAA-leading 9.1 assists as a senior. She won the Nancy Lieberman Award three times as the country's top point guard and holds the NCAA record for career triple-doubles. Ionescu is also the only player in the NCAA to score 2000 points, 1000 rebounds and 1000 assists. Ionescu was also close to the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna Bryant, who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash in January. Ionescu was one of the people to speak at their memorial at Staples Center in February.

Also read | Sabrina Ionescu makes 2k-1k-1k history hours after eloquence at Gianna Bryant's memorial