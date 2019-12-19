Warriors Left Kevin Durant Out Of The Tribute Video On Purpose, Claims Jalen Rose

The Sports Business Journal/Daily named Golden State Warriors the 'Franchise of the Decade' across all pro sports teams. Though the team has not performed well this NBA season, they shared a tribute video including some of the Warriors' most memorable moments. However, the video left out former teammate Kevin Durant.

Also read | Warriors take a sly dig at Kevin Durant by excluding him from Franchise of the Decade photos

NBA 2019-20: Jalen Rose called out the Warriors for leaving Kevin Durant out of decade tribute video

The Golden State Warriors have been named ‘Franchise of the Decade’ across all professional sports teams by @sbjsbd



» https://t.co/5SNVWnyRkA pic.twitter.com/7pfcgbg56V — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) December 16, 2019

Also read | Kevin Durant featured on the cover of Forbes for Class of 2020 30 under 30 list

According to NBA reports, former American basketballer Jalen Rose commented on the issue while talking to an international magazine. According to Jalen Rose, the Warriors purposefully excluded Durant from the video. Jalen Rose stated that the Warriors' motion offence ran by Steve Kerr only works till a certain point. Jalen Rose believes it is 'straight shade' thrown at Durant. However, Rose also added that while Durant has been talking about his time with the Warriors, the team has not talked about Durant.

Also read | Carmelo Anthony reveals why Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rejected Knicks

Now the Warriors have given their answer, but Jalen Rose thinks that one cannot just ignore Durant. He is a back-to-back Finals MVP winner and has won two NBA championships. While with the Warriors, Durant averaged at 25.8 points per game during the regular NBA season, and 29.6 points during the NBA postseason. This offseason, Kevin Durant joined the Brooklyn Nets in a four-year contract along with a sign-and-trade deal with the Warriors. The Warriors received D'Angelo Russell in return. Earlier, Joe Lacob had stated that they would retire Durant's No. 35 jersey. Durant is currently sidelined from the NBA due to his Achilles Heel injury. The Warriors, on the other hand, are at a 5-24 win-loss record, the worst in the league.

Also read | Kevin Durant admits Draymond Green incident influenced Warriors exit