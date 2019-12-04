Kevin Durant Featured On Cover Of Forbes For Class Of 2020 30 Under 30 List

Brooklyn Nets' All-Star Kevin Durant was recently on the Forbes cover model for their Class of 2020 30 under 30 list. Durant took to Twitter to share the news. He added that he was honoured that Forbes gave him the recognition. The former No 2 overall draft pick is one of the best NBA players and also a successful businessman. Durant was one of the founders for Thirty-Five Ventures. The company takes various startups under its wing and invests in them. In an interview, Durant stated that their aim was to support startups and the younger generation by providing them tools for success and helping them tackle tough issues.

Also read | Kevin Durant defends under-fire Kyrie Irving after 329-word emotional Instagram rant

NBA news: Kevin Durant on the cover of Forbes for Class of 2020 30 under 30 list

I’m honored to be on the cover of this month’s @Forbes. Congrats to this year’s #ForbesUnder30 class from a 2013 alum! pic.twitter.com/HunhfayyzH — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) December 3, 2019

Also read | Kevin Durant moving to the Nets still 'haunts' Warriors CEO Joe Lacob

According to the site, Forbes' 2020 list features 600 investors who are looking to bring changes to the world. This issue of the 30 Under 30 will have five covers featuring – Durant, Melanie Perkins, The Chainsmokers, Rachel Carlson and 21 Savage. Durant left the Golden State Warriors to join the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. However, Durant will be recovering from an Achilles injury that he suffered from in June and will most probably miss the entire NBA 2019-20 season. The Nets have played well without Durant and have a 10-10 win-loss record after the first 20 NBA 2019-20 games. The Nets will play the Atlanta Hawks next on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST) at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta at 6:00 AM IST (7:30 PM EST).

Also read | Watch Kevin Durant shoot hoops at UCLA while recovering from injury

Also read | Watch LeBron James applaud Kevin Durant's moves while the All-Star continues rehab