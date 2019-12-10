Carmelo Anthony Reveals Why Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Rejected Knicks

The New York Knicks have the worst record in the 2019-20 NBA season. The team hold a disastrous 4-18 record at the time of their former coach David Fizdale’s firing. After spending the entire 2018-19 season holding back funds to sign two superstars, they failed to land even one of the two. Had Knicks been able to sign their summer target Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, things would have very different. However, both stars decided to sign with Brooklyn Nets in the off-season.

Carmelo Anthony on Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decision

Carmelo Anthony, who is currently playing for Portland Trail Blazers, had previously played for Knicks and he is isn’t surprised that his former side blew things up in terms of signing the hottest free agents in the summer. Melo also revealed that he knows why KD and Kyrie chose to play for the Nets. He said that they took that decision because they wanted to win and have fun.

Speaking to international media, Melo said that he doesn’t think the decision surprised him. He said everyone had read Kevin Durant’s quote about why it was tough for Knicks to attract quality players. According to him, Knicks' record in the NBA wasn't as glorious as that of the Lakers or the Nets.

Carmelo Anthony's stint with Knicks

Carmelo Anthony, who was traded to the Knicks back in 2011, played there for six and a half seasons with the team. During his stint, he didn’t have much success. They only made the playoffs twice and were never a serious threat to compete for the championship. Melo knows first-hand how dysfunctional the Knicks are right now.

Will the Knicks be able to bounce back and prove their naysayers wrong? Only time will tell that.