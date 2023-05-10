Warriors Vs Lakers Live Streaming: How Can We Watch NBA Playoffs In India, UK And US

After 4 games in the Western Conference semi-final clash between LA Lakers and Golden State Warriors, it is the Lakers who are leading with a score of 3-1. At this stage, the criticality of Game 5 has reached an extent as it could derive the end of the series. It is a must-win game for the Warriors and since they will be playing at Chase Center, where they are always the favorites they would fancy their chances.

The clash that was touted as potentially the final meeting between the GOATs of the game LeBron James and Stephen Curry, has reached its business end. The Lakers are a win away from qualifying for the conference finals, however, the defending champions could turn the tables as a clutch situation awaits. So far all the Games have been highly intriguing and another one of the sort could take place tomorrow at the Chase Center. While the stakes are up, what do you think, who will prevail, will the Lakers eliminate, or will GSW make a blistering comeback? All to look forward to and here are the details regarding how to catch the NBA playoffs action live.

How to watch the live streaming of NBA playoffs Warriors vs Lakers 2023 Game 5 in India?

Basketball fans in India can watch the live streaming of Game 5 of the Warriors vs Lakers, the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and Conference semi-finals on Voot Select, Jio Cinema, and NBA.com on a subscription basis in India. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Thursday, May 11 in India.

How to watch the live telecast of NBA playoffs Warriors vs Lakers 2023 Game 5 in India?

NBA fans in India can also watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Game 5 on Sports 18 on their TVs.

How to watch the live streaming of NBA playoffs Warriors vs Lakers 2023 Game 5 in the US?

In the US, fans can watch the live streaming on ESPN and ABC, while TNT and NBA TV will broadcast the match on television. The match will begin at 10:00 PM. ET on Tuesday, May 10 in the US.

How to watch the NBA playoffs Warriors vs Lakers 2023 Game 5 in the UK?

Sky will be showing the Game 5 on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena, The game will start at 3 AM. BST, May 11, 2023.

