NBA Playoffs: Steph Curry's Unwanted Stat As Warriors In Do-or-die Match Against Lakers

The Golden State Warriors are at a critical juncture as the NBA Playoffs move forward. Steph Curry and company are currently at the losing end and their chance to break into the playoffs could slip off. The franchise lost another game to the Los Angeles Lakers, who are trailing 3-1 in the conference semifinals. As the Golden State Warriors edge into game 5 at the Chase Center, the franchise’s Golden Boy develops a record that he may not be ecstatic about it.

The previous duel at the Crypto.com Arena saw the home team take a sweep with a narrow 104-101 edge. It was a chance of revival for Golden State, as they were seeking to have the edge. However, LeBron James and Company turned the tides as they took a 3-1 lead in the series.

Steph Curry reaches a concerning record

Ahead of Game 5 in the Conference Semifinals, Steph Curry remains “0-12 in his playoff career on potential go-ahead shots in the final 45 seconds of 4Q/OT,” per ESPN’s SportsCenter.

The Warriors are certainly in a concerning position as they are having a major point deficit. But this is not an unfamiliar situation, as they were at a similar stance against the Oklahoma City Thunder 2016 Western Conference finals. For the upcoming game, Golden State has a gargantuan task to make a statement-like comeback in the series, something they have done in the past.

LeBron and the Lakers had a unique strategy in force as they become the hunter while Chef Curry was the hunted. The tactics led to a final-quarter comeback as Los Angeles leaped with the chance to pick the edge. But in the post-game media scrum, Point Guard mentioned with confidence that the team could come off this deficit and take over the table in the upcoming playoff series match-ups.

Golden State Warriors would have their chance to bounce back as they have three playoff games lined up. Will the franchise re-write the past and make a bounce back? Or will the Lakers maintain their lead? It is open to scrutiny.