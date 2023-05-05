NBA Playoffs: Courtesy of Thompson's 30 Warriors make it 1-1 against LeBron James' Lakers

After incurring a defeat in the edge-of-the-seat Game 1 thriller, Golden State Warriors are right back in the Western Conference Semi-Finals. The Warriors secured a rather comfortable win over LA Lakers. Lebron James had one of his usual nights but on the day Klay Thompson proved to be too much for the Lakers.

The collision between Golden State Warriors and LA Lakers read the script of Game 2. After the first and the second quarter, it looked another nail-biter is at the offing. However, the Warriors shifted gears and left the Lakers to deal with a huge lead. Warriors were up by 30 points after the end of the 3rd quarter.

Lebron James and Steph Curry were on song for their respective teams, but the night belonged to Klay Thomson, who was unstoppable with his 3-pointers. Thompson played 31 minutes and scored 30 points, which include 8 three-pointers and only 1 rebound.

Lakers vs Warriors Game 2 highlights

Klay Thompson scored 30 points with eight 3-pointers, Golden State limited Anthony Davis while allowing LeBron James 23 points, and the defending champion Warriors evened their Western Conference semifinal with the Los Angeles Lakers at one game apiece with a 127-100 win Thursday night. Stephen Curry added 20 points and 12 assists as Splash Brother Thompson shined to help Golden State make 21 more 3-pointers — giving the Warriors an NBA record for most in the first two games of a playoff series at 42. James' Cavaliers hit 40 against Atlanta in the 2016 second round.

Coach Steve Kerr switched things up and inserted JaMychal Green into the starting lineup for Kevon Looney, who had a career-high 23 rebounds in Game 1 but has been dealing with an illness. Kerr aimed to give a different look with scoring options and perhaps more free-throw chances by going hard at Davis in the paint — where Golden State got thoroughly outplayed in a 117-112 loss in the opener. Thompson's basket with 7:48 left in the third gave Golden State its biggest lead at 82-64 and the Warriors rolled from there. The Warriors had more fast-break points and points in the paint. JaMychal Green matched his playoff career high with 15 points, while Draymond Green contributed 11 points, 11 rebounds, and nine assists after insisting he had to get more aggressive. (Inputs from AP)