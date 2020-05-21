Was Kobe Bryant Poisoned By The New Jersey Mob During 2002 NBA Finals?

A highlight of the last two episodes of The Last Dance was the famous 'Flu Game'. The documentary revealed that Michael Jordan actually had food poisoning because of the pizza he ate the night before. Twitter users debated over the information, some unable to believe that Jordan ate the entire pizza himself. Jordan's entourage, which included his trainer Tim Grover, apparently believed that the pizza had been tampered with.

Similar to Jordan's case, there were rumours that late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was poisoned during the 2002 NBA Finals against the New Jersey Nets. However, Bryant and the Lakers won the series. Fans took to social media to ask whether Kobe Bryant was poisoned during the 2002 NBA Finals. ESPN's Darren Rovell also shared a newspaper clipping of the Kobe Bryant poisoned rumour during the 2002 NBA Finals.

Also read | Lakers legend Kobe Bryant death: Autopsy report published which reveals more helicopter crash details

Was Kobe Bryant poisoned by the New Jersey mob before the 2002 NBA Finals?

Ten years ago today, the second most covered food poisoning in NBA history... pic.twitter.com/gz3C6Ovaxt — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 20, 2020

Also read | LA Lakers late legend Kobe Bryant helicopter owners get $603k as coronavirus stimulus aid from US Treasury

Was Kobe Bryant poisoned in 2002?

The 2002 article shared by Rovell talks about Bryant being poisoned via the 'infamous' bacon cheeseburger he ordered while he was staying at the Sacramento Hyatt. The rumour was apparently started after a caller said the same on an LA talk show. As per an employee working at the hotel, people kept calling to ask questions about the burger.

Rovell added that the local health department looked into the issue, but did not find anything amiss. He explained that when there is some problem with the food and many people fall sick. That night the hotel reportedly delivered 1700 dishes, which included 300 hamburgers. He even clarified that the burger was delivered to Bryant's room.

Lakers trainer Gary Vitti was apparently sure that the burger was poisoned. As per Vitti, Bryant started vomiting and had diarrhoea five-six hours after he ate the burger. Vitti said that Bryant had wanted to eat Mexican but ended up cancelling the plan as he did not want to fall sick. He added that the New Jersey mob was apparently behind the poisoned burger.

Also read | Kobe Bryant death: Autopsy report published which reveals more Kobe Bryant helicopter crash detail

Fans react to Kobe Bryant's food poisoning

Why say 2nd most covered? Why is that necessary? — John Will (@SteveTheMalone) May 21, 2020

Do you know what they use to cook that Indian food? GHEE! CLARIFIED BUTTER! You get a rancid hit of that? MADONN! pic.twitter.com/RYleRuGOAF — Christian (@LivChristianLiv) May 20, 2020

Also read | New Jersey mobs: Bodies found at New Jersey nursing home