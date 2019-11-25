LeBron James Hilariously Farts At Fans After They Ask For Autograph: Watch Video

The Lakers' winning run in the NBA this season stretched to six games after they emerged victorious over Oklahoma City Thunder (OKC) at the Chesapeake Energy Arena this past weekend. This was the Lakers' second win over OKC in four days. It is, therefore, understandable that the Lakers players were in high spirits, especially after OKC pushed them all the way through over the weekend.

Also Read | Luka Doncic's 40-point Triple-double Garners Praise From Lakers Star LeBron James

Among the Lakers in high spirits, no player was more satisfied with the OKC win than LeBron James, it would seem. LeBron James was seen leaving the Mohagany Prime Steakhouse in Oklahoma City after the win with OKC's Chris Paul in attendance. While leaving the steakhouse, LeBron James was approached by the fans for an autograph. It would seem that the four-time NBA MVP had little patience for autographs on the night.

Also Read | NBA: Giannis Antetokounmpo Scores Triple-double, Bucks Beat Trail Blazers 137-129

Five blocks. Three steals. @AntDavis23 does it all defensively. pic.twitter.com/oZ4Z6GoGZs — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 24, 2019

James was pictured lifting his leg and letting out a fart before he entered the black SUV picking him up from the steakhouse. His audible fart was picked up from the camera's audio from quite some distance as LeBron James made a bizarre exit from the steakhouse.

Also Read | LeBron James Spices Up Lakers Vs Thunder Game With Sarcastic 'defense' Comment To Referee

Watch: LeBron James' fan repellent measures

After letting it rip in Oklahoma, LeBron James also starred in the Lakers' narrow 109-108 win over the Memphis Grizzlies. The win over the Grizzlies means that the Lakers now have the best record (14-2) in the NBA this season. They have also won their last seven games this season. The Lakers' next game will see them face the San Antonio Spurs at the AT&T Center on Monday night (Tuesday morning in India, 7:00 am IST).

Also Read | LeBron James Becomes First Player In History To Score Triple-double Against Every NBA Team