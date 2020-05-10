What Channel Is The Last Dance On? The Last Dance Release New Episodes 7 And 8

Social media fans have been buzzing over the release of Michael Jordan's The Last Dance networks. The Last Dance networks is an American docuseries revolving around NBA side Chicago Bulls during their 1997-98 season providing basketball fans with some much-needed entertainment over the past few weeks amid the coronavirus lockdown. 'What channel is the Last Dance on?' and 'Where to watch The Last Dance'? were some of the questions posed by fans on social media since its release. Fans were also curious to know where to watch The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 live on TV. Here are all the details regarding where to watch The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 live.

MJ even had the opposing bench SHOOK...#TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/CUrm9K2dkC — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) May 5, 2020

What channel is the Last Dance on? The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 live on May 10

The Last Dance networks will release its 7th and 8th episode on May 10. The initial two episodes of the Last Dance networks aired on April 19 with the final two expected to release on May 17. Following the release of The Last Dance episodes 5 and 6 on May 3, NBA fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the next two episodes on Sunday, May 10.

What channel is The Last Dance on? Where to watch The Last Dance on TV?

NBA action-starved fans posed the question 'Where to watch The Last Dance on television?' on social media. The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 live will be broadcast on ESPN for fans in America. The Last Dance episode 7 and 8 will be released on ESPN on May 10 at 9:00 pm ET. Fans in the USA can also live stream The Last Dance episodes on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

What channel is The Last Dance on? How to watch The Last Dance new episodes?

Although the EPSN platform was the answer to 'What channel is The Last Dance on?' The Last Dance networks can also be streamed on Netflix. Fans outside the United States can watch the latest episodes of The Last Dance through a Netflix subscription. However, the episodes will be made available on Netflix only five hours after the initial broadcast time.

