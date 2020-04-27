Where Do Michael Jordan And His Wife Live? Details Of Michael Jordan's Stunning Houses

Fresh 'The Last Dance' episodes were released on ESPN on Sunday, April 26. The episodes were made available on Netflix India on Monday. The iconic Bulls legend has been grabbing headlines in recent weeks, receiving rave reviews for the dedication shown during the 1997-98 season as young NBA fans who weren't even born in that era experience Jordan's basketball journey.

Michael Jordan has been highly protective of his personal life but was able to build a massive $2.1 billion fortune after ending his NBA career in the early 2000s. Michael Jordan married Juanita Vanoy in September 1989 and have three kids together. The couple filed for divorce in 2006 citing 'irreconcilable differences'. Juanita Vanoy received a $168 million divorce settlement which made it one of the largest celebrity divorce settlements on public record at the time

Michael Jordan wife - Yvette Prieto

Where does Michael Jordan and his wife live? Michael Jordan house worth

Michael Jordan married long-time girlfriend Yvette Prieto on April 27, 2013. He met Yvette, who is a Cuban model, at a club and the two instantly hit it off. After dating for three years, Michael Jordan popped the question on Christmas 2011. Michael Jordan wife Yvette Prieto and himself live together across various properties that the Bulls legend owns across the US. So, where does Michael Jordan and his wife live? The duo spends most of their time together at his house in Jupiter, Florida. The Michael Jordan house is located in The Bear's Club, a luxurious community designed by famed golfer Jack Nicklaus. Michael Jordan house worth is reportedly around $12.4 million. The 28,000-square-foot house includes 11 bedrooms, a two-story guardhouse and a regulation size basketball court,

Where does Michael Jordan and his wife live? Michael Jordan house worth

Michael Jordan owns a host of lavish homes across the US. However, the one that stands out from the rest is his exquisite Chicago Mansion where he lived for 19 years. The 56,000-square-foot Michael Jordan house is located in the Highland Park suburb and sits on 7.39 acres of land. It includes nine bedrooms, 15 full bathrooms, four half-bathrooms, and an NBA-certified basketball court of course. However, Michael Jordan opted to put that house up for sale in 2012. Michael Jordan house worth was around $29 million but one year later the price fell to $21 million and then to $16 million. However, the Michael Jordan house is still on the market for now with no buyers ready to pay the heavy $100,000 in annual property tax.

