Who Is Michael Jordan's 2nd Wife Yvette Prieto? Details On Jordan & Prieto's 2013 Wedding

NBA fans across the globe are in for something special with Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance, which premiered on Sunday, April 19 EST (April 20 IST). The Michael Jordan documentary is an ESPN-Netflix docuseries that focuses on the Chicago Bulls' 1997–98 NBA season, which marked their second three-peat and was Michael Jordan's final season with the franchise. So, a query has emerged - 'Who is Michael Jordan's wife Yvette Prieto?

Michael Jordan wife: Yvette Prieto's story

Prieto is a Cuban model and has worked for designers that include Alexander Wang. Before marrying Michael Jordan, the Cuban model was in a relationship with Julio Iglesias Jr. Julio is the elder brother of Spanish-Filipino singer Enrique Iglesias and the son of Julio Iglesias. Yvette Prieto appeared as herself in the documentary Cuba: An Island Apart.

Yvette Prieto's marriage to Michael Jordan

Yvette Prieto met Michael Jordan at a dancing club in 2008 and the couple moved in together in 2009. In 2011, the duo got engaged before tieing the knot in 2013. The couple married at the Episcopal Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida. According to cheatsheet.com, the then to-be Michael Jordan wife wore a custom-made dress created by J’Aton Couture, which was created with French silk and lace adorned with Swarovski crystals.

The gown also highlighted a cathedral train. The wedding was incredibly star-studded with celebrities Usher and Robin Thicke singing at the reception. The wedding reportedly cost $10 million.

Michael Jordan wife: Yvette Prieto and her children with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan wife gave birth to twins, Ysabel Jordan and Victoria Jordan in February 2014. Prieto is also the stepmother to Michael Jordan's three kids from first wife Juanita Vanoy. Vanoy and Michael Jordan divorced in 2006, 17 years after their marriage. Jordan reportedly paid $168 million in settlement to his first wife Vanoy, making it one of the largest celebrity divorces at that time.

