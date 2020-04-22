Russell Westbrook Reveals He Missed An Opportunity To Meet Michael Jordan As A Kid

After Michael Jordan's documentary titled 'The Last Dance' was released this Sunday, a number of NBA stars came forward to talk about the NBA legend's legacy. Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this Tuesday (Wednesday IST). On the show, Westbrook recounted an incident where he missed the opportunity to meet Michael Jordan as a kid.

Russell Westbrook on missing an opportunity to meet Michael Jordan

Russell Westbrook, who could have gotten a basketball autographed by Michael Jordan, missed the opportunity due to his determination to play a pickup game at Michael Jordan's basketball camp in Santa Barbara. Interestingly, Russell Westbrook is currently signed with Nike's Jordan brand. As per reports, Westbrook felt close enough with the Chicago Bulls legend that he asked him to be his presenter at the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2016. Jordan had also complimented the Rockets guard, comparing Westbrook's passion for the game to his own.

Russell Westbrook says he will always be ready to resume the NBA season

Russell Westbrook was asked if the NBA starts back up in the summer and immediately goes to the playoffs, will he be ready?



"I'm always ready, Jimmy. I'm always ready. I'm always ready." #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Ndv5YvCpE5 — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) April 22, 2020

Russell Westbrook contract: Details of the Russell Westbrook contract with Air Jordan

As per reports, the Russell Westbrook contract with Jordan brand extends till the NBA 2025-26 season. Westbrook originally signed a five-year deal with the brand in 2013. In 2017, he signed an extension. A year later, he received his first signature shoe – Why Not Zer0.

Russell Westbrook stats

As per ESPN's Russell Westbrook stats, the 2017 NBA MVP was averaging 27.5 points, 8 rebounds and 7 assists per game before the NBA season was suspended on March 11. Westbrook was shooting 53.4% from the field and 40% from the three-point range. Westbrook, who started his NBA career by playing with the OKC Thunder, played with the team for 11 seasons before moving on to the Rockets.

