Who Is Joakim Noah Fiancee Lais Ribeiro? Victoria's Secret Angel And NBA Star's Love Story

Joakim Noah – who recently announced his retirement from the NBA – has been dating model Lais Ribeiro. The couple often post about each other on Instagram, which includes birthday posts and more. Noah has played in the NBA for 13 years and apparently wishes to retire with the Chicago Bulls.

Also read | Joakim Noah 'Effectively Retiring' with Chicago Bulls after stellar 13-year NBA career

Who is Joakim Noah fiancee?

Noah's fiancee, Lais Riberio, is best known for her work as a Victoria's Secret Angel. She has been walking international shows since 2009, and was also the most booked runway model at the Sao Paulo Fashion week in 2011. Along with her work for Vogue, she has also worked with Victoria's Secret, becoming an Angel in 2015.

Also read | Harden's triple-double helps Nets escape in OT against Spurs

Since when have Joakim Noah and Lais Ribeiro dated?

As per multiple reports, Noah and Ribeiro have dated since 2018. The couple got engaged in 2019.

Lais Ribeiro engagement

The couple were engaged in 2019, when Noah proposed to her while they were at Burning Man. The supermodel shared the news on Instagram, while Noah also added his story on his account. ""I'm a bit late for Burning Man pics and of course I didn't touch my phone for 5 days and I don't have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life," the Brazilian model wrote. She added that the NBA star surprised her at her 'favourite place in the world' when he proposed.

"Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life," wrote the 36-year-old athlete. "Seeing that smile riding the playa at the burn... I will never forget that". He added that their wedding was going to be lit, and that he will always have Ribeiro's back.

Also read | Kim Kardashian's fan tries to trespass into model's Hidden Hills home; details inside

Lais Ribeiro Instagram birthday post for Noah

The last Instagram post Ribeiro shared about Noah was during his birthday a few days ago. "Happy bday baby! I’m so grateful for you, your spirit, energy and big heart! So proud of the man you are! I feel like I know you for a 100 years," she wrote, thanking him for inspiring her every day. Ribeiro currently has around 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

Also read | Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter model together for singer's new clothing line | Watch

Lais Ribeiro net worth

According to celebsupdate.com, Ribeiro is worth $2.7 million USD (as of 2020). Apart from her work with brands like Victoria's Secret and Vogue, the model also earns her revenue through paid posts on Instagram. She has also worked and walked for designers like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Dolce & Gabbana, Versace, DKNY, Dior, Balmain, Alexander Wang, Marc Jacobs, Chanel and more.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

(Image credits: Lais Ribeiro Instagram)