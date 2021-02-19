Beyonce And Blue Ivy Carter Model Together For Singer's New Clothing Line | Watch

Beyonce was accompanied by her 9-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter in the promotions for the new Icy Park capsule collection and fans are obsessed with the young girl. In the photos from the shoot, Beyonce and her daughter are seen modelling side by side as they both struck fierce poses. Blue Ivy Carter was trending on Twitter after the pictures and videos went online with people saying that the girl was just as good as her mom. Blue was also considered to be the standout star of the campaign.

Beyonce's daughter breaks the internet

In the photos, Blue and Beyonce could be seen standing by each other as they posed with a matching graphic puffer jacket and pants set. Blue also came through in a brown attire of a cropped jacket, patent leather pants and heavy sneakers. She cheekily smiled and showed a peace sign to the camera and also danced right in front of the camera. Beyonce herself flaunted a monochromatic brown set as well.

Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles claimed that her granddaughter was not supposed to be a part of the campaign at all but decided that she wanted to be there so she was put in. She said "My Beautiful grandbaby Blue Ivy looking like a little supermodel in her Ivy Park. Swing your hair Blue ,!!!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it ! She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said 'I'm not gonna tell you what I could do I'm gonna show you.' I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!! ❤️".

BLUE IVY FOR ICY PARK OMG pic.twitter.com/N2BHtdj3SE — 𝙡𝙚𝙭🪐ˣ⁴ IS GETTING 80/20 (@ungodlyalexis) February 17, 2021

I applaud Blue Ivy's kindness to let those people star next to her in this video !! — Loulou's world 🇨🇮🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@loulouCIV) February 17, 2021

Love it! All of it. Blue Ivy. You are so cute and gorgeous like mommy — Luisa Neves (@LuisaNeves8) February 18, 2021

Twitter ran amock with people commenting on Blue’s inclusion in the campaign. People said that she had emerged as the face of the campaign, others remarked that if the line sold out within record time the credit would go to Blue Ivy Carter. Some Beyonce fans could not help but notice the similarity between the mother-daughter duo, “fierce queens” they called them. A netizen remarked, “Blue Ivy is just so iconic… I stan a legend”.

