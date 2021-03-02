Kim Kardashian's Fan Tries To Trespass Into Model's Hidden Hills Home; Details Inside

Kim Kardashian, who is reportedly living at her Hidden Hills residential area along with her family, was about to be paid a visit by a trespasser who tried to make an unauthorized entry into her home. But, before the fan could make an entry into Kim Kardashian's house, his mission to do so was interrupted by the security personnel who were present at the site. Kim Kardashian's fan, who is said to be a 24-year-old man, told the local Sheriffs that all he was trying to do was to pay the reality star a visit. At one point, as per the report on TMZ, the young man even claimed that Kardashian was his ex-wife.

Fan tries to gate crash Kim Kardashian's California home

The report even suggested that the Hidden Hills gate that he tried to get in from, maybe in the need of a repair after the incident. The incident in question happened at around 6.30 pm on Wednesday. Kardashian is yet to comment on the matter.

What is Kim Kardashian up to right now?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce proceedings are reportedly underway, with the former's lawyer, Laura Wasser, processing the documents in connection to the same. As reported earlier, the child custody arrangements will allow the children's rapper father to get in touch with them at any point in time, as long as he is not a negative influence on them. The two had been a married couple for close to seven years, during which they became parents to a total of four children, namely North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint. At the time of their marriage, the couple's firstborn, North, was 11 months old.

As reported earlier, the reason behind Kim Kardashian's decision to part ways with her husband is cited to be the musician's erratic behaviour in the recent past, which was preceded by multiple occasions of outburst in front of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Allegedly, incidents that followed Kanye West's failed presidential campaign and him equating Kris Jenner to the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un pushed the reality television star to take the extreme step.

